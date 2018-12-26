Geraint Thomas’s Tour de France-winning Pinarello Dogma F10 X-Light

Up close and personal with homegrown hero Geraint Thomas's yellow Pinarello

Pinarello stuck with its tried-and-tested all-yellow livery for Geraint Thomas’s celebratory Tour de France-winning bike. This Dogma F10 was only used on the last day on the run-in to Paris. Usually the company also supplies a bike with flashes of yellow for the final time trial but as Thomas was already on a custom British champion’s bike, it didn’t this year.

The Tour winner’s bike, like Chris Froome’s Giro-winning machine, features a handwritten message from company head Fausto Pinarello, just below the seat tube. Thomas’s says simply, “Thank you Mr. ‘G’” in Italian followed by CCCCNCI, an acronym of Fausto’s personal motto, “Who’s there is there; who’s not follows.”

Thomas, who is 6ft tall, rides a 56cm frame and opted for some semi-deep section Dura-Ace C40 wheels for the final day down the cobbles of the Champs-Elysées.

His Dura Ace R9100 chainset comes with a 175mm crank length, a fairly standard set-up for someone of his height.

The Welshman keeps it aero with his bars too, which are from Pinarello in-house brand MOST with the Talon Aero 1k, but he eschews the trend for going narrow, opting for a 42cm wide bar with an integrated 130cm stem.

Lastly, Thomas goes for the Fizik Arione saddle, a popular choice and a design that has been in use since 2002. The R1 that Thomas uses isn’t the fanciest version, that’s the super lightweight 00, but is engineered with slightly less carbon for additional flex and comfort — perfect for long days in the saddle, or a three-week race around France.

Specification

Frame: Pinarello F10 X-Light

Frame size: 56cm

Bar: MOST Talon Aero 1K 130/42

Stem length: 130mm

Saddle: Fizik Arione R1

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170

Crank length: 175mm

Wheels: Shimano C60 Tubular

Tyres Continental Competition Pro LTD