Hiplok unveils more affordable wall anchor for at home bike security

Hiplok has unveiled a maximum security bike anchor designed to help cyclists fight the threat of theft from the home.

An overview of bike theft produced by the Office for National Statistics in 2017 showed that bike theft is most likely to occur in a ‘semi private location nearby the victim’s home’, including outside of the premises and garages ‘not connected’ to the house.

“With the latest crime statistics indicating that most bikes are stolen from homes or outbuildings, we wanted to bring our unique Hiplok problem solving design approach to bike storage,” said Hiplok co-founder, Ben Smith.

The new ‘Ankr’ lock offers a unique design which allows for security without the need for permanent bolts.

Said to be easy to install and move to a new location at a later date, the system forms part of the ‘Store + Secure’ line alongside the Airlok which was launched in 2016.

Retailing at £69.99, it’ll be available from February 2020 at a much lower entry price than the Airlok with its £149.99 RRP.