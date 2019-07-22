Hunt launches the 34 Aero Disc Wide – the fastest alloy disc brake wheels in the world

Hunt wheels has launched a new set of Hunt 34 Aero Disc Wide wheels which it’s claiming are the fastest in the world. The new hoops follow hot on the heels of the brand’s 48 Limitless wheels – the fastest carbon wheels in the world, no less.

Having wind tunnel tested the Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc using the MAVIC Wind Averaged Drag calculation with a Schwalbe Pro One 25mm tyres, the brand says it outperformed all other world-leading alloy disc brake wheels, including the Zipp 30 Course, DT Swiss ER 1600 Spline 32 and the Mavic Cosmic Elite UST Disc. They even performed faster than a set of Zipp 202 NSW carbon wheels.

The new wheels borrow heavily from the Hunt 48 Limitless models and at their core is the idea that rim braking tracts make for slow wheels, and that their removal and replacement with a disc brake allows the rim to be made more aerodynamic. The fact that these rim brake tracts had to be flat or parallel didn’t help things much, either.

So, when it comes to aerodynamics, the wider the better and with those pesky rim brakes out the way Hunt has been able to widen the rim on the new wheels to a whopping 26mm external width at the widest point.

The rim’s are 34mm deep, use Hunt’s Sprint 7.5 hubs and elliptical profile Pillar PSR Wing spokes. As with all of Hunt’s wheels, the new 34 Aero Disc Wide are tubeless ready.

Alloy and aerodynamics – that’s not traditional!

Everybody knows that alloy wheels have always been aerodynamically slower than their carbon counterparts, but Hunt wanted to challenge the assumption that alloy wheels don’t need to be, or even can’t be, aerodynamic –aerodynamics should be available to all.

To this end, Hunt has even released data showing the 34 Aero Wide Disc to be faster than a set of Zipp 202 NSW carbon wheels when specced with Schwalbe Pro One 28mm tyres.

Prices and availability

The new Hunt Aero Wide Disc will cost £479 and are available to pre-order now with availability from the second week of September.