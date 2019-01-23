Hunt wheels releases new 35mm deep carbon fibre gravel wheelset

All the better for off-roading

Hunt wheels has released a new pair of 35 Carbon Gravel Disc X-Wide wheels.

Using rider feedback, the brand has beefed up what was the 30 Carbon Gravel Disc wheels the wheelset so that they’re now 35mm deep. Hunt says that this particular depth was chosen because of its stiffness benefits and strength for off-road riding.

However, Hunt says that it’s not only the added depth that makes the wheels stronger, it’s also the widening of the rim. The wheels now have 30mm wide external widths and a 23mm internal rim bed, with Hunt saying that it has optimised the rims around 40c tyres, with the minimal tyre width being 28c.

The disc brake specific rims are made of a unidirectional T24/30 carbon with a 3K weave and feature re-enforced spoke holes for the J-Bend spokes. Hunt claims a weight of 1548g for the pair, citing the removal of a braking track, and the subsequent braking forces, allowing a much lighter rim to be constructed.

As you’d expect, the rims are tubeless ready, featuring Hunt’s H-Lock technology which the brand claims secures the bead of the tyre to the rim more securely.

The rear wheel’s hub still uses the same 4.3 degree RapidEngage 6-pawl hub with H_Ceramik coating as the 30 Carbon Gravel Disc. The latter treatment helps protect the freehub against the abrasion often caused to alloy freehubs by the cassette body. The wheels use a centre-lock disc mount but Hunt includes 6-bolt adapters in the box. The wheels are available with a SRAM XD driver.

Hunt says that extra strength is added to the wheels via the 24/28 spoke count.

The wheels are to be raced by Josh Ibbet in his attempt to win the Tour Divide this year, as well as by UCI CX racer Gosse Van Der Meer when he races the Dirty Reiver.