Italian brand Ciöcc is back with a revamped and extensive range for 2020

Iconic Italian marque Ciöcc will re-launch in the UK this year, with the brand promising a very stylish but modern line-up featuring a new disc version of the Blade aero bike, gravel, vintage and e-bikes.

The bikes will be available via Grupetto Italia, the high end Italian bike specialists based in the Chiltern Hills and run by brother duo Nick and Dom O’Brien.

Ciöcc’s new creations are due to be available from spring. A launch video sent to Cycling Weekly teases a stunning looking reinvention of the Blade aero bike, with all the mod cons: aero seatpost, dropped seatstays, integrated cables with a streamlined Vision bar and stem combo plus 55mm depth wheelset.

In keeping with tech evolution, the curved seat tube is gone.

The gravel bike, also disc brake, uses Columbus steel tubing. There’s eyelets for mudguards and the Vision wheels come shod with knobbly gravel ready tan sidewall tyres.

An additional lightweight steel road bike comes with disc brakes again, plus a Campagnolo groupset. There’s also a vintage style steel road bike, likely a reinvention of the San Cristobal and finally, the e-bike looks to be a gravel ready model. Like the existing E-Veloce road bike, it comes with a motor from Italian manufacturer Polini and a downtube mounted battery.

The Ciöcc brand (pronounced “church”) comes with a heady association to the riders who dominated the Tour of Britain – then the Milk Race – in the 70’s and 80’s.

The brand, based in Lombardy in Italy, takes its title from the nickname given to founder Giovanni Pelizzoli – Ciöcc meaing ‘poker face’. The in-joke continues in the four aces logo.

Returning after Milk Race fame, the brand made a re-arrival to the UK in 2010, available via Barnsley bike shop, Racescene. Models were, and still are, available in steel, carbon and titanium materials.

We’re looking forward to receiving the full lowdown on the 2020 models, with specs and prices – and will be calling some in to put to the test over the summer.