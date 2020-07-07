July’s Tech of the Month: New Trek Emonda SL6 detailed plus the latest glasses from 100%

It’s July, which in cycling should usually be a bonanza of new tech spotted at the Tour de Franc e. Whilst we’re not able to snoop around the team busses this year just yet, hopefully our latest edition of tech of the month will go some way to giving you your product related fix.

This month Michelle has a snazzy workstand from Topeak while James has some aero attachments for his gravel bike as well as the brand new Trek Emonda SL6 and Rupert brings the latest set of super light sunnies from 100%.

100% Hypercraft sunglasses £159

Released back in April, the 100% Hypercraft are a set of multi-sport sunglasses that have a focus on breathability and light weight. Without full frames and weighing in at just 24g they’re unobtrusive but have managed to retain the excellent peripheral coverage that 100% have become known for.

These particular models feature a blue mirror lens, although you do have to pay extra for a HiPER lens – 100%’s equivalent of Oakley’s Prizm lens.

Topeak Prepstand Race £199

The Topeak Prepstand Race uses sturdy aluminium tubing to provide a stable base and a nifty design locks the bike in via the dropouts (either 10 or 12mm) and the bike’s bottom bracket rests in a cradle. It’s designed to keep either wheel on at the same time, allowing you to turn the cranks if your fettling your gears, say.

Farr Aero Gravel Handlebar £99.99

Designed to add comfort to long distance riders, the Farr Aero Gravel handlebar offers additional hand positions and baggage mounting points for those long off-road expeditions.

It’s made of 6061 aluminium and is available in three different widths, 42, 44 and 46cm. It has a 25 degree flare in the drops, giving the bike a wider effective width which is great for fitting a large handlebar bag.

Bike of the Month: Trek Emonda SL6 Pro £3350

The new Trek Emonda has received an aerodynamic facelift, with new aerofoil tubing and internal cable management.

Sitting a couple of rungs below the SLR range, the SL6 Pro model on show here doesn’t get Trek’s new OCLV 800 series carbon fibre, and instead uses Trek’s OCLV 500 weave. It uses a Shimano Ultegra mechanical groupset and much like the Domane it is only available with disc brakes. As you might expect, the finishing kit and wheels are all supplied by Bontrager, Trek’s sister company.