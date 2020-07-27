Lazer release ‘fastest ever’ time trial helmet

Lazer has released what it’s calling its ‘fastest ever time trial helmet’.

More than two years in the making, the Volante has been developed with feedback from pro riders such as Primož Roglič and Tom Dumoulin.

Helmets are one of a few aero items that can perform differently depending upon how they interact with the rider’s body, and so to create this wind cheating helmet, Lazer tested it on a range of different mannequins before turning to several riders who acted as dummies.

The shape of the helmet, according to the brand, has been optimised around the airflow created when riding, as opposed to the static position in a wind tunnel.

As well as fine tuning the all important shape of the outer, Lazer also spent time ensuring that the helmet would be comfortable for riders pushing their limits.

A ‘Turnfit’ tilt system makes it easy to adjust and fit the helmet to the right position, and an internal ‘adjustable head basket’ means the back section of the retention system can be moved up and down.

There’s even an open section at the back of the helmet, which can be used to stuff a ponytail – or ice for riders looking to perform on hot days.

The padding is anti-microbial, inhibiting the growth of bacteria, and it’s pinpricked with holes to allow airflow.

At the front, a visor with magnetic adjustment allows for clear vision of what’s ahead. This fits far back on the helmet shell, for a distraction free vision.

The helmet is earmarked for use at the Tour de France time trial, with riders from both Team Sunweb and Jumbo-Visma donning this lid on September 19. Being on the penultimate day of the tour, it’s possible that the race will be a decide for the GC.

Both the Belgian and Dutch track teams are also sponsored by Lazer, with riders due to debut the Volante during the next World Cup season.

There are two sizes available – small and medium/large. The small weighs in at 340g, with a 135g lens. It’ll be available in white or back, costing €364.95 with UK pricing to be confirmed.