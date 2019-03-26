Le Col 2019 summer collection launched

New technical jersey designs lead the new range

Le Col, the brand of former pro Yanto Barker, has launched its summer collection on Mallorca. Highlights of the new 2019 clothing range include the Hors Categorie and Pro jerseys.

According to Barker: “The Hors Categorie Jersey has been engineered to offer enhanced fit and a luxury feel, making it the most comfortable performance jersey in the Le Col collection. Using advanced four way stretch fabrics that offer high breathability, this jersey excels on long-distance, high tempo rides.”

Having had a jersey in for a sneak preview test (look out for a review coming up soon) in the less clement conditions of the Chilterns, we can attest to its comfort and fit – it’s a lot more relaxed than many Italian brands’ pieces, while still being close enough to avoid windflap.

That’s due to the meryl technical fabric used by Le Col, which it says is designed specifically for the wide ranging temperatures encountered in the northern hemisphere. It’s high wicking and cooling in hot weather but also insulates against chillier conditions.

Other nice details include embroidered logos, a reflective strip on the centre pocket, flatlock seams and a hidden waterproof valuables pocket. Price is £150 and it’s available for men and women.

New Pro jersey

There’s also a new version of the £120 Le Col Pro jersey, with a new fabric for increased support and designed for the needs of professional racers, with a close fit. Le Col says that it’s the fastest and most aerodynamic jersey that it’s ever produced, backed up by testing in a wind tunnel.

Features designed to smooth airflow include a cut to the collar that avoids bunching when riding in a tucked position. Le Col says that it’s good for racing but also for competitive club runs.

We’ve also been testing the latest version of the Hors Categorie bibshorts from the summer 2019 range – again there’s a review due out soon.