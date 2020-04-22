Muc Off donate chamois cream to ease face mask pain for NHS workers

Muc Off, the Dorset based brand behind some of the most widely used cleaning products in cycling, has extended its support for key workers during the fight against coronavirus – by supplying chamois cream to key workers.

The brand – which has slowed down its lubricant production to free up bottles for hand santazier and begun making anti-bac products – has now turned to providing chamois cream for front line workers to use to prevent pain and chafing caused by (PPE) personal protective equipment.

Skin damage as a result of wearing a face mask has been investigated in recent studies, Medical News Today reports a comment from Prof. Karen Ousey from the University of Huddersfield in the United Kingdom, who said: “The wearers are sweating underneath the masks, and this causes friction, leading to pressure damage on the nose and cheeks. There can be tears to the skin as a result, and these can lead to potential infection.”

Muc Off said it made the decision after receiving a message from a bike living nurse who had begun using the chamois cream to limit the discomfort.

“After receiving a DM from a bike loving nurse based in the newly created intensive care unit for covid positive patients at St Georges Hospital, London, an innovative application for our luxury chamois cream pour femme was found.

“The nursing team found that wearing face masks all day created uncomfortable friction marks. Applying moisturising antibacterial chamois cream was a great first line of defence. Within days, thousands of samples were being dispatched to aid the teams working in the most challenging of conditions. We also dropped Chamois cream to the Ambulance crew at Poole Station for their team of Paramedics.”

As well as turning its bike focused expertise to body focused expertise by creating antibacterial products and deliviring them to those in need, Muc Off has set its R&D team the task of creating personal protective equipment (PPE) face guards for local hospitals, using its 3d printer.

The anti-bac products have been delivered to front line staffers working for the NHS and the Royal Mail.

In addition, it is donating 10 per cent of profits generated by the anti-bac range to the World Health Organisations COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.