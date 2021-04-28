New 10.5kg Ribble Endurance SL e Hero e-bike is ‘one of the lightest in the world’

Ribble has launched a flagship Shimano Dura-Ace Di2-equipped ‘Hero’ version of its carbon e-bike. The Preston brand says the Endurance SL Hero is the lightest in its class and one of the lightest e-bikes in the world at just 10.5kg.

We reviewed the 12kg (size XL) Shimano 105-equipped Ribble Endurance SL e Enthusiast and included it in our Editor’s Choice list last year. Like that bike, the Hero edition combines the Mahle EBM X35 motor with a fully integrated battery and drive system.

The frame is made from Toray T1000/T800 carbon; it gets Ribble’s LEVEL 5 full-carbon integrated handlebar/stem and it runs on new LEVEL DB35 Superlight EBM carbon wheels.

The Ribble Endurance SL e Hero is priced at £6,999 – just over double the SRP of the Enthusiast version (£3,299) that we tested.

Ribble Endurance AL e

Meanwhile, the Ribble Endurance AL e incorporates many of the characteristics of the SL e, according to Ribble, offering a blend of light weight, durability, power assistance, range and connectivity and has been designed for endurance, performance and everyday use.

Like the carbon SL e, it uses the Mahle EBM X35 motor system, which delivers three levels of power assistance.

Its geometry is also derived from the Endurance SL carbon series (the Ribble Weldtite team races the Endurance SL R) and is based on a traditional road bike position with all-day comfort.

The AL e frame is made from lightweight 6061 T6 heat-treated aluminium with smooth welds. It has internal cable routing with the battery hidden in the down tube, as with the carbon version. Builds start at 13kg and prices at £2,799.

Both bikes have the control button mounted on the top tube, with the battery indicator also sited there.

Both bikes can be paired with Mahle’s Ebikemotion app, which unlocks additional features including bike diagnostics, mapping, battery level and heart rate if you’re using a chest strap.

As with all Ribble bikes, you can tailor your spec using the Ribble BikeBuilder tool and add personalised paint via Ribble’s Custom Colour option.