New Nopinz kit houses ice packs for at indoor workouts

Devon based cycling kit brand Nopinz has launched a new range of cycling kit, with a focus on the indoor market. The brand is far from the first to make dedicated indoor cycling clothing, but it is – as far as we know – the first to embed ice packs into it.

The ‘SubZero kit’ has been designed to help prevent riders from overheating when cycling indoors.

The range is made up of bib shorts (£139.99), ‘race suits’ (tri suits/skinsuits, £189.99), jerseys (£79.99) and also includes sweatbands that look a bit like super cooling arm warmers (£29.99). Each garment comes with a holder for FreezePockets, which hold replaceable frozen gel pockets.

The gel packs range from £4.99 to £8.99. As well as housing the ice bricks, the kit is made from breathable mesh fabric.

The packs are stored within pockets that we assume are thick enough to prevent chill burns, though we’ve got some gear en route to Cycling Weekly to put through its paces.

To complement the launch, Nopinz will partner with World Tactical Racing Leagues (WTRL) during the upcoming World Championships, which will be hosted on Zwift in November – the team Nopinz R3R will wear the kit during races.

Commenting on the launch, founder Blake Pond said: “As a competitive cyclist I’m constantly seeking new ways to enhance my performance. I knew there must be a more effective way than relying purely on cooling fans, so I decided to try putting ice packs into my kit to help me stay cool and boost my performance especially when racing in Zwift. The concept worked so well that it had to be part of our new indoor kit range and SubZero was born. Initial signs among our own athletes have been very promising!

“This doesn’t come as a surprise as many studies show that keeping your body temperature down allows you to perform at your best for longer, so we feel we’ve provided an additional solution to an existing problem for many athletes.”

The kit is available online at nopinz.com.