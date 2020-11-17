New tri-specific Canyon Speedmax Disc launches, with UCI-legal version to follow

Five years after it unveiled the last Speedmax, Canyon has launched a new triathlon-specific Speedmax range consisting of two platforms, which are both disc-brake only.

The German brand says the top bike in the range is 9-10 watts faster than its older rim-brake counterpart. All 11 models in the new line-up will be available from November 17 at canyon.com.

As with this launch, in 2015 Canyon unveiled the previous tri-specific Speedmax before the UCI version. But whereas that UCI-legal Speedmax was basically the same frame minus the bento boxes and nose-cone bottle, this time the top-end Speedmax CFR/SLX has UCI non-compliant tube shapes.

Canyon says the lower model, the Speedmax CF, theoretically would be UCI compliant without the triathlon features like the bento boxes, but it didn’t apply for a UCI sticker because it wanted to commit fully to triathlon.

However, Canyon says it will be equipping all its pro road teams with a completely new, fully integrated, UCI-legal disc-brake time trial bike right before the start of next season – so watch this space. And there’s nothing to stop the tri bikes being ridden in UK time trials under CTT rules and regulations.

Three key areas of development

Daniel Heyder, Canyon R&D team product manager, says: “We focused on three key areas in the development of the Speedmax: aerodynamics, integration, and adjustability. And the result is two new bikes that are truly standout in their respective performance segments.”

The Speedmax CF SLX Disc and Speedmax CFR Disc are the top bikes in the new Speedmax range and, says Canyon, take things further than any other triathlon bike on the scene.

As well as being 9-10 watts faster than the previous Speedmax, the frame is lighter, stiffer and handles better, something Canyon puts down to improved weight distribution; the result of the smart integration of the hydration system and toolbox into the carbon structure. There are no visible bento boxes or water bottles – the bike looks super clean.

Canyon also claims for these five top models “an unparalleled level of adjustability.” Heyder says: “Even when dialling in their fit at home, athletes have more options – and better options – to set the Speedmax up perfectly, without the process becoming too complicated. Even when it comes down to fine-tuning with a pro bike fitter, the Speedmax Fitting Kit delivered with the bike contains everything required to adjust the rider’s position down to the finest detail.”

All CF SLX and CFR bikes come with power meters. The three Speedmax CF SLX Disc models, which includes one women-specific bike (geometry is the same but includes an XS size), will be priced at £7,999-£8,999, while the two Speedmax CFR Disc bikes will be priced at £10,299 and £12,399.

Speedmax CF Disc

At the lower end of the range there’s the new Speedmax CF Disc. The 2021 line-up starts at £3,899 and, according to Canyon, delivers performance on a par with the previous top-end Speedmax CF SLX rim-brake range. Thanks to a completely remodelled design, the new CF is only 0.2 watts slower in the wind tunnel (at 45kph) than the old top-end bikes that Jan Frodeno and Patrick Lange rode on their way to Ironman World Championship wins.

There are six models in the CF range, including two women-specific bikes (again with the same geometry but available in size XS), topping out with the £6,699 flagship Speedmax CF 8 Disc eTap. All six share newly sculpted tube forms, a new bento box, a new toolbox above the bottom bracket and an aerodynamically optimised fork with flat-mount disc brakes. The bikes come with components from Profile Design. Canyon says all are ready to race out of the box, and selected models come equipped with power meters.

The Speedmax CF Disc will be available from £3,699-£6,699.