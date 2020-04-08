Pactimo produce ‘Clap for NHS’ jersey to raise funds

Cycling clothing brand Pactimo has produced a new ‘Clap for the NHS’ jersey, and all proceeds from sales will go directly to the National Health Service.

The jersey is available to buy now, and can be ordered in an ‘Aero’ or more relaxed ‘Performance’ fit.

There’s men’s and women’s versions, each costing £85 with all money raised going to the NHS to use in ‘supporting staff’.

The ‘clap for the NHS’ matra comes from the new UK tradition of applauding NHS workers on a Thursday night at 8pm to show gratitude for their work and sacrifices made fighting the coronavirus crisis.

Pactimo is a Colorado based brand with an office in the UK. Its name comes from the world ‘impactful’ and though the brand is performance focused and has supplied kit to over two million Olympic athletes, it also aims to work with good causes to give back where possible.

The NHS jersey is constructed from a dimensional knit polyester, which offers 50+ UPF protection and ample breathability, with additional stretch material at the side panels and a ‘BreathLITE’ mesh at the rear.

There’s three full rear pockets, a reflective trim and soft silicone gripper plus a tapered collar with anti-chafe neck tape.

Commenting on the new addition to the Pactimo collection, UK and Ireland Business Operations manager at Pactimo Mandy Collie said: “We felt compelled to do something. The solidarity throughout the UK as a nation is staggering for all who are risking their lives, especially those on the front lines dealing directly with Covid-19 patients.”

The brand is also offering kit for runners, with a technical t-shirt at £45. Collie added: “We decided to produce both a cycling jersey and run top to meet the needs of both cyclists and runners alike. It permits individuals to wear a symbol of pride and support for those who will undoubtedly be instrumental in getting us through this pandemic.

“Suddenly, nurses and doctors become so much more to many patients due to family visiting cancelled at all hospitals in an effort to control the virus. So much of what they will and have dealt with…we will never fully appreciate. So not only will the proceeds of each sale go to the NHS but we feel there can be a moment when someone sees one of the tops in future days they stand proud to have played their part in supporting our incredible NHS superheroes.”