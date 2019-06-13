Pinarello launches new Dogma F12 X-Light frame with a £6200 price tag

Pinarello has launched an X-Light version of its new F12 race bike, in both disc and rim brake guises.

The Italian brand has listed the two new bikes on its website as part of its 2020 range, although it isn’t possible to visit the specific webpages just yet.

Pinarello hasn’t revealed the exact weight of the new model but we’d expect an unpainted frame to tip the scales at 100g less than the standard version and sit well below the 800g mark. Naturally, the disc brake version will weigh a little more that its rim counterpart.

The new frame is made of Toracya T1100 UD Dream Carbon material, whereas the standard F12 is made of the brand’s ‘1K’ version of the carbon fibre.

The X-Light version of Pinarello’s racing bike has been the choice of Team Ineos riders in the last few years, with the weight difference coming into its own in the high mountains throughout the grand tours. It’s entirely possible that the rider’s have already been racing aboard the new bikes in the Giro d’Italia and the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Naturally, such a light frame from such a premium bike brand has led to a whopping price tag of £6,000 for the F12 rim brake frame and £6,200 for the F12 disc brake version. We imagine a fully built version of the bike would top out well over £10,000.

Currently the bike is on pre-order, with shipping likely to take place in October.

The rest of Pinarello’s 2020 range is available to view, and if your bank balance doesn’t quite stretch to a 5 figure sum then the Pinarello Razha might be more appealing at £2500. It features the same asymmetric frame design as the F12 but comes with Mavic Aksium wheels and a Shimano 105 groupset.

The Pinarello Prince and the Gan are also present in the the 2020 range.