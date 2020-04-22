Polar’s new GRIT X tells you how hard you hit the climb

Polar has just launched an all-new multi-sport watch boasting a whole host of specific features designed to make it a great training partner or perfect tech for gravel and bikepacking adventures.

Called the Grit X this new wearable has passed US military grade tests to ensure its rebustness in outdoor conditions, comes with a claimed battery life of 100 hours, or 40 hours with heart rate and more functions running, and weighs in at 64 grams.

It also boasts an impressive relay of features that can be used to track training indoors and out.

The built-in GPS, compass and altimeter provides route guidence, and there’s Komoot integration for turn-by-turn navigation.

