Polar’s new GRIT X tells you how hard you hit the climb

Polar has just launched an all-new multi-sport watch boasting a whole host of specific features designed to make it a great training partner or perfect tech for gravel and bikepacking adventures.
Called the Grit X this new wearable has passed US military grade tests to ensure its rebustness in outdoor conditions, comes with a claimed battery life of 100 hours, or 40 hours with heart rate and more functions running, and weighs in at 64 grams.
It also boasts an impressive relay of features that can be used to track training indoors and out.
The built-in GPS, compass and altimeter provides route guidence, and there’s Komoot integration for turn-by-turn navigation.
For cyclists probably one of the most exciting new features of the Grit X is the new Hill Splitter feature.
This automatically detects uphill and downhill segments and delivers detailed ascent/descent performance reporting after each session. Polar says this new feature is going to help us understand and calibrate intensity on variable terrain.
Polar says: “[This has] long been a key challenge for outdoor athletes. Using these insights, athletes are able to truly understand the intensity of their training, learn quickly how to pace their effort at different stages, compare sessions, and execute structured workouts.”
Grit X also comes with a plethora of other performance and Polar Smart Coaching features including:
- Polar Precision Prime: Track your heart rate directly from the wrist with Polar’s unique sensor fusion technology.
- FitSpark: Polar Grit X and the FitSpark training guide make sure you’re prepared to conquer the trails with ready-made daily workouts that match your recovery, readiness and training history.
- Nightly Recharge: An overnight recovery measurement that shows you how well you recover from the demands of your day. You get personalized daily tips on exercise, and tips on sleep and regulating your energy levels on those particularly rough days. Nightly Recharge helps you make optimal choices in your everyday life to maintain overall well-being and reach your training goals.
- Training Load Pro: Prevent over- and under-training by monitoring how your session strains the different systems of your body, helping you train more effectively. Training Load Pro takes a comprehensive approach, combining Cardio Load, Muscle Load and Perceived Load into a single, easy-to-understand view.
- Sleep Plus Stages: Track your sleep stages and get detailed insights into your sleep quality.
- Polar Flow: Our web and mobile app is the hub on which you review overall training status, analyze training results and plan trainings in detail.
The watch comes in two sizes, and three colour options. UK pricing is yet to be announced but it comes in at €429.90 / $429.95 elsewhere which should give you an indication.