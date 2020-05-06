Pro bike: Chris Lawlesses’ Team Ineos Pinarello F12

Chris Lawless might not be racing his bike any time soon, but the Team Ineos rider has his machine primed and ready to go as soon as the UCI calendar resumes, in August if all things go to plan.

Lawless’ Pinarello Dogma F12 has a size 54 frame at its heart, and he pairs this with a 140mm stem, and the brand’s Most Talon handlebar – measuring 42cm (outside to outside). The bar comes with an integrated computer mount, and the 24-year-old collects his data on a Garmin Edge 1030 or Edge 830 depending on the ride.

Whether training or racing, Lawless chooses to ride a 54-39 chain ring set up, with an 11-30 cassette at the back; for fast flat races he’ll swap for a 55 chainring. The Wigan born rider has mounted his sprint shifters “turned upside down.” He explains: “this is so I can just move my thumb up to shift rather than reach my thumb over the top of it to pull it down.

All of the Team Ineos riders are using Shimano Dura Ace power meters, and have custom 3D printed chainstay guards to protect the frame in the event of a chaindrop, with K-Edge chain catchers fitted too, alongside a built in magnet cadence sensor.

Lawles runs Shimano Dura Ace pedals, which he says are “tightened to the max,” and sits aboard Fizik’s digitally printed Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive saddle.

The F12 is available in a ‘Disk’ or rim iteration, and whilst a vast majority of teams have shifted over to rotor stoppers, Lawless is running a rim option.

Shot in training mode, he’s sticking with clinchers, choosing a set of Shimano C60s with Continental’s GP5000 tyres, in 25mm – for racing he’d be on the C60 tubulars with fast rolling Continental Competition Pro limited tyres, still in 25mm. A number of pro teams have adopted tubeless tech this year but it’s clearly not an option Ineos wants to take right now.

The Pinarello Dogma has been raced to victory at a staggering seven out of eight Tour de France editions. The Dogma has been through various updates, and the F12 model is now one year old, with 24 Team Ineos victories in total under this guise.

The brand released the F12 alongside the F12 Disk and weigh saving Dogma F12 XLight, which comes in at 740g in a rim brake size 53. The most recent version is said to free up an extra 8 watts at 40kph, via aero upgrades – and Lawless became the first British rider to win the men’s Tour de Yorkshire on this machine.