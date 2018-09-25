Rapha launches bright new commuter jacket

Affordable commuter gear isn't something you associate with Rapha but that might be set to change

Rapha has launched a new commuter jacket today that is said to offer up everything that is needed for the challenge of city riding.

The all new Rapha Commuter jacket, a first for the British brand, has been designed specifically for the city commute using a hard-wearing waterpoof construction that is exclusive to Rapha, it says.

Its construction is said to offer waterpoofing thanks to its hydrophobic membrane that gets DWR coating to help bead water off the jacket as well as fully taped seams to help stop ingress. The fabric is microporous, which is breathable and is claimed to be overall very durable to help endure the many seasons to come.

You’ll be able to purchase one of these jackets straight away, and they cost £100. They’re available in both men’s and women’s fit, with four colours on offer: yellow, bright orange, hi-vis pink and black.

Other features you can expect are reflective detailing on the cuff, collar and hem, waterproof and off-centre front zip, adjustable hood and elasticated hem.

The new Rapha Commuter jacket is available on Rapha’s website, along with further details.

Rapha is a British clothing brand established in 2004 by Simon Mottram. It had a desire to design stylish and high performance clothing, which culminated in the brand partnering Team Sky in 2013 to 2016. Recently Rapha has been bought by Walmart heirs for a rumoured £200 million.