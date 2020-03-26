Rapha’s new Pro Team backpack offers an ‘aero advantage’

Rapha has released a new Pro Team backpack that offers an anatomical fit and a claimed ‘aero advantage’.

Rapha says that the new backpack is designed to allow your training to fit alongside your daily routine more easily, whether that’s after work intervals or park laps your kit should be stowed more comfortably.

With 10 litres of space it’s smaller than many other dedicated commuting packs but it has allowed Rapha to shorten the pack’s length, giving you access to your jersey pockets. According to Rapha, the pack also has a waterproof coating as well as water resistant zips to help keep contents safe.

Rapha says that the pack has an anatomical fit, using wide shoulder straps to evenly distribute the weight. Shaped to sit low to your back, Rapha says “it remains comfortable during hard efforts and adds an aerodynamic advantage over other commuter bags” – although it’s not possible for us to verify that claim. It is also said to sit clear of your helmet.

The new Pro Team backpack is finished with a concealed zip for easy access to valuables and two chest straps that should keep it sat snug in space. A reflective lower half adds a touch of visibility for when you’re riding in traffic.

Other than its 10-litre capacity there’s no information on its internal storage solutions and whether it has a laptop sleeve, although judging by the images it looks like it can store a large tablet at least. We have a review sample inbound so we’ll update then.

The backpack is the latest in a flurry of expansions to Rapha’s Pro Team range, which also features jerseys, shorts, its latest Gore-Tex Shakedry jackets and the recently added Pro Team Shoes.