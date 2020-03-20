Ribble Cycles are holding an interactive bike show

With the Covid-19 virus causing increased restrictions in travel and events bicycle brands are finding it harder than ever to showcase new products to the general public. One of the latest casualties in the list of postponed events has been the London Bike Show.

Many brands had already planned the show as a place to herald new models and ranges and have been left with a difficult future in terms of brand exposure. One such brand is Ribble Cycles but rather than postpone this first look at the 2020 range the Preston based brand has taken a novel approach to bringing the show to you.

On Friday 27th March, Ribble are inviting all of us to join it’s team as they hold Ribble Live – showcasing the latest range line-up online via tablet, mobile device or laptop – wherever you are in the world.

Ribble will be bringing their show to you and recreating the show experience online. Their show stand has been recreated at their Preston HQ and will provide live streaming by their team of experts to talk through the current range followed by a Q&A session at the end of each stream.

Through this live event you can find out all about Ribble’s latest ranges including it’s award winning Endurance SL road bikes, CGR gravel and adventure bikes, as well as it’s sleek new electric bike range including the cool Hybrid AL e Cycling Weekly featured in the Race Across London video just released (that you can watch above).

The event will be streamed at 1pm and 6pm on RibbleCycles.co.uk, Facebook Live and YouTube.

The team will then be available over the weekend for one-on-one sessions on the stand through Ribble Live go in-store.

Head over to the Ribble Live page for more information and to get the lowdown as to what you can discover.

Don’t forget the London Bike Show will be back on 3-5th July 2020 for those of you who want to see the Ribble range plus much more, in the flesh.