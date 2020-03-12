London Bike Show postponed because of coronavirus

The London Bike Show has been postponed because of the spread of coronavirus.

Organisers of the three-day exhibition, which was scheduled to take place this month, have announced that the show will be postponed to the summer “following the escalation of Covid-19 across Europe and the UK.”

The London Bike Show and Triathlon Show: London, which take place in ExCel London, was set for March 27-29 this year but has now been moved to July 3-5.

A statement from the organisers, released on Thursday (March 12), said: “Sadly, it is with great regret that Newtimber Media have to announce today that the London Bike Show and Triathlon Show: London will be postponed until July 3-5 2020, following the escalation of Covid-19 coronavirus across Europe and the UK.

“We have been following UK government guidelines and working with the rolling advice from the public health authorities and other organisations, but it is now with reluctance that we have taken the decision to postpone the event at this time. The safety and wellbeing of our staff, exhibitors, visitors, partners and contractors is of the utmost importance to us, and therefore feel the protection and prevention of harm to the public has been paramount to this decision.”

Visitors will have their tickets automatically transferred to the July dates and they will be valid on any day – just go along with your existing ticket to gain access.

Anyone who is unable to attend should contact See Tickets to arrange a refund.

The UK’s biggest cycling and triathlon show was set to return with 200 brands for its 10th anniversary, featuring a test track with the latest machines from Canyon, Ribble, Scott, Ridgeback, Ampler and Genesis available, as well as the Hope Academy test track for the younger riders.

There were also supposed a selection of guest speakers, including Israel Start-Up Nation rider André Greipel.