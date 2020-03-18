A cyclist’s guide to self-isolation

With stringent measures being brought in across the world to keep people from spreading the Covid-19 disease, some of us find ourselves with a lot more free time on our hands, but with very few options to make the most of it.

If you’re a cyclist you may not be able to, or simply may not want to, get out on your bike at this time. But there are plenty of cycling-related things you can do to keep yourselves occupied.

Turbo training

It’s the obvious one, sorry. If you can’t get out, why not ride indoors. With apps such as Zwift, Sufferfest and TrainerRoad offering so much variety these days, turbo training doesn’t have to be a dull, monotonous pursuit.

Get your base training in while you can, so that when you’re outside again you can reap the benefits.

If you’ve not got any smart training apps, check out some of our favourite turbo sessions here.

Route planning

If you can’t actually get out on your bike, you can always start planning some rides for when things are back to normal. You may currently just ride the same old routes every time, but finding new roads to ride on is one of the joys of cycling.

Google Maps is your friend for this, with the StreetView function allowing you to see what the roads in your area are like – how busy they are, how wide they are and whether they look generally pleasant for riding on.

Then, why not plot the route on Strava to see the elevation changes and make sure you’re not in for any nasty surprises!

Work on your core

Everyone knows that strengthening their core will make them a better cyclist, but how many of us actually do anything about it? Not me, that’s for sure.

Home workouts are going to become the norm, with gyms likely to be out of action for some time. If you’re working from home, why not start your day with a core workout? You’ll need all the extra strength for sitting in your makeshift home office all day.

Bike maintenance

For many of us, trying to fix a mechanical problem is a guaranteed way to make the issue ten times worse. Luckily, if you’re unable to go out the house you’ve got plenty of time to learn how to fix it properly.

If you really do make a hash of it, support your LBS by taking it in for a proper repair when you’re ready to get back on the road.

Watch highlights of old races

There may not be any actual cycling to watch on TV, but there’s plenty of clips on YouTube to keep you entertained for the foreseeable future.

From full Eddy Merckx documentaries to highlights of Tour de France of recent years, there are endless hours of entertainment available. Even as I wrote this, I got sucked into the rabbit hole and watched a ten-minute montage of Fabian Cancellara’s greatest moments (and ten minutes wasn’t enough…).

Play Pro Cycling Manager

It may seem a ridiculous game at first, but Cyanide Studio’s cycling management game is incredibly addictive if it’s played right.

Take control of your favourite team, or build a custom team, and guide them to success in the biggest races of the year. One of the biggest challenges is avoiding going bankrupt after the first season and winning a team time trial, so kudos if you’re good enough to stay solvent!