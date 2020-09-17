Special edition Brompton X CHPT3 launched

The longstanding partnership between Brompton and ex-professional rider David Millar has entered its fifth year, and sees a new special edition version join the existing range of folding city commuting bikes.

Continuing the Brompton X CHPT3 collaboration identity of high-end lightweight and agile folding bikes, with the latest version drawing on inspiration from the Catalan city Barrivell, where David Millar resides, and the CHPT3 brand is based. According to the duo, the top tube paint decals depict the labyrinth of stairs and arches which the old city is known for.

CHPTR3 X Brompton believe the newest edition to the range maintains the original ethos, which saw a traditional Brompton, stripped back in order to create a lightweight and minimalist folding bike, which was more about speed and agility over practicality.

To that end the bike does away with mudguards and front luggage options and features a low profile S Type handlebar.

The six speed gearing and Black Edition finishing kit featured on the Brompton X CHPT3 is teamed with upgrades and components which the partnership say is unique to the range. These include premium grips and saddle, as well as low rolling resistance Schwalbe One tan wall tyres.

Aiming to keep weight down, the bike also comes with a rigid black titanium rear frame and fork.

Our previous Brompton X CHPT3 test bike weighed in at 10.3kg, so expect this version to weigh more or less the same. Putting that in perspective, it’s around three kilos lighter than the cheaper B’Twin Tilt, and five kilos lighter than the Gocycle GS folding e-bike, but less than one kilo more than a standard Brompton M6L folding bike, which comes with racking and mudguards.

In addition to a spruced up paint job, each special edition purchased will also come with a limited-edition Brompton X CHPT3 sling bag.

According to CHPT3, David Millar wanted to create bag that could be used both on and off the bike. The nine litre sling bag comes with a padded pocket big enough for a 13″ laptop, and air-mesh panels with a polycarbonate PU waterproof coating.

The new Brompton X CHPT3 special edition bike is priced at £2,295 and available to buy directly from the Brompton website.