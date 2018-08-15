Specialized adds disc brakes and gorgeous new colour ways to the Allez Sprint

Specialized's crit racing bike gets the disc brake treatment

With the intentions of extending the performance of its criterium racing bike by adding an additional level of stiffness, Specialized has included bolt through axles front and rear as well as adding disc brakes to its Allez Sprint frame.

While disc brakes offer more power, Specialized also says that the more powerful stoppers offer a greater level of modulation and for that reason add more control to your ride.

The brand continues with its EP5 Premium Aluminium frame and D’Alusio Smartweld Technology that it says offers a fine balance between strength, rigidity and weight.

This frame is partnered to a S-Works FACT carbon fibre fork which is the same as that found on the top-tier Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc. The Allez Sprint and Allez Sprint Disc also comes with the Venge FACT seatpost to add some aerodynamic gains to your ride.

The Allez Sprint rim brake version full build model is available for £1600 and comes equipped with a Shimano 105 groupset, Praxis chainrings and DT R460 wheels.

The Allez Sprint Disc is also available as a complete bike and will cost £1800, complete with a Shimano 105 disc brake groupset with Praxis chainrings and DR R470 disc wheels paired with Specialized Turbo Pro tyres.

Alternatively, you can buy the Allez Sprint Disc as a frameset for £1300 with a new Satin Splash colour way. This ships with a bottom bracket and a Specialized Venge Aero seatpost.

Alongside this, Specialized has also released the Allez Sprint rim brake frame in the famously stylish, and very limited edition, Red Hook Crit LTD colours costing £1300 as designed by mural painter Michael Reeder. There’s no denying how great in looks, with the blue fading in grey before meeting the seat tube painted with distinctive geometric shapes.

This year, the Allez Sprint has had a successful campaign of racing under the Hagens Berman Axeon cycling team and Team Specialized-Rocket Espresso.