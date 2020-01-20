Specialized ANGi crash sensor integration added to Wahoo Elemnt computers

Wahoo has announced that any Elemnt GPS bike computer will now be compatible with the Specialized helmet mounted ANGi crash detection sensor system.

The firmware update works in partnership with the Specialized Ride App, which will send the Elemnt GPS unit any crash detection notification, which a rider can either choose to dismiss, or be aware that emergency contacts have been alerted to their incident and location, helping to reassure both rider, and family, when riding alone.

“When I crashed and suffered a concussion while racing Tirreno-Adriatico, there was a race doctor and medical support following closely behind the peloton,” said former WorldTour rider Ian Boswell, who has joined Wahoo and will start riding gravel events. “But when I’m at home in Vermont or riding gravel in remote locations, help of any kind can be further away. My ANGi helmet provides me reassurances that if something goes wrong, I’m not alone. It brings peace of mind to my wife and I every time I head out.”

“With multiple platforms offering different functions for users, cycling computers need to work with as many other devices and apps as possible,” said Megan Powers, cycling product manager for Wahoo Fitness. “We want our products to remove barriers to performance and safety, and that’s what these key updates aim to do.”

This is the latest update to the Elemnt range of GPS units, which already include an integration with ANT+ Radar, and the newly added TrainerRoad Outdoor Workouts, and Relive app pairing.

This feature will be available for iOS users of Monday, January 20. Users will need to update their Elemnt Companion App and Specialized Ride App in order to use this feature. Wahoo says Android users will have access to this feature soon thereafter.