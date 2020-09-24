Specialized Diverge with Campagnolo Ekar: limited edition model celebrates 13-speed gravel groupset

Specialized has unveiled a limited edition version of its popular Diverge gravel bike, resplendent with the brand new Campagnolo Ekar gravel groupset.

The brand says it has limited this production run to just 100 bikes in “secret markets.”

Clearly, Specialized is confident in the powers of this groupset, stating that the addition of Campagnolo Ekar 1x “expands the prowess of the most capable gravel bike ever made.”

The 13-speed groupset, which is the lightest production gravel option on the market, was released on Thursday.

It’s a 1x only groupset, weighing in at 2,385g – just under 100g less than the closest rival SRAM Force 1x at 2,471g.

The shifters have been modified to offer better grip when descending on the drops. Predictably, Campganolo continues to use its thumb paddle, but this has been redesigned to offer more of a ‘C’ shape for improved confidence.

The shifters are adjustable to suit smaller (or larger) hands, come with a ‘Vari-Cushion’ for comfort on the tops and a textured lever to aid confidence when getting lower over more technical terrain.

Market research ahead of the launch revealed that gravel riders rated chain stability highly. This has been accommodated with a narrow-wide chainset design, and chain designed to work in conjunction with this. The chain itself is 0.25mm narrower, accounting for the extra cog at the cassette.

The 13-speed cassette comes with a tiny 9-tooth option. It’s machined from two blocks of steel, the lower resistance/larger cogs are widely spaced to allow for plenty of range, whilst at the other end of the spectrum, jumps have been kept small to help riders find the perfect gear. The clutched rear mech offers what Campagnolo calls a “2D parallelogram trajectory”. It means the mech moves more horizontally, as opposed to diagonally, reducing chain clatter on rocky terrain.

Being Campagnolo, highlights have to include UD carbon crankset (paired with a ultra-torque steel axle). The crank bearings are mounted into the steel spindle, making them easier to reach provided you’re furnished with Campagnolo’s own tools. A new ‘Ekar’ bottom bracket uses a patented sealing ring to keep muck, water and grit out – it does set a new standard but reportedly this ‘ProTech’ option will be used by Campagnolo going forwards.

The Diverge is the gravel platform from Specialized, it features 20mm of front end suspension, via the Future Shock 2.0 which sits within the headtube. There’s also a ‘SWAT box’ in the downtube to reduce the amount of luggage loaded into a rider’s pockets.

Tyre clearance is as high as 47mm, though this model sports Specialized Pathfinder Pro 2Bliss Ready 38mm rubber.

The special edition version comes in a ‘Red Ghost Pearl Gloss and Black Tint’ paintjob, retailing for £6,400.