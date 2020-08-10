Specialized X Romance collaborates with artist D*Face to create custom Evade II helmets

Specialized ambassador and independent cycling apparel brand Romance has teamed up with acclaimed urban artist D*Face for the project that will see five exclusive helmets sold to raise funds for the Trussel Trust, Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, Headway, Centre Point and Access Sport.

One Romance X D*Face helmet will be released for sale each day between August 10 and 15, with the first live at 18:00BST at rmnc.cc, and if previous Romance collaborations are anything to go by, you’ll need to be quick and have deep pockets.

The cycling apparel brand is renowned for its creative creations, and has previously worked with some of the most prominent brands, artists and designers on projects from cycling jerseys to frames. Its collection with Dutch artist Piet Parra sold out within an hour, and the Romance Pantone Specialized Allez Sprint collaboration still holds the record for the most expensive item sold on eBay UK for a charity at £15,200, for World Bicycle Relief.

D*Face is best know for his extra large murals that adorn buildings all around the world in his distinctive style graffiti, multi-media sell-out exhibitions questioning modern popular culture, as well as the album artwork for Blink-182 .

“It’s always appealed to me, working on an unconventional canvas – art should be visible to everyone, everywhere, not just gallery-goers” said D*Face.

“This collaboration with Romance afforded me that opportunity, as well as a chance to do something for a good cause. I’ve lived and worked in London all my life and I’ve been cycling to and from my studio regularly for nigh on 10 years – it’s clear that cycling the city is bigger than it ever has been right now, it’s a hugely important culture and one I’m always happy to be a part of in any way shape or form.”

Explaining the reasons behind this specific collaboration Adam Parkes of Romance said: “Riding our local streets in East London, for years we’ve loved seeing D*Face artworks on buildings around town. So it’s an honour to be able to collaborate with him and create something so visually powerful by customising these one-off Specialized Evade helmets.

“We wanted to use the opportunity during this difficult global situation we find ourselves in to shine a light on some important charities that really make a difference to people’s lives. The money raised through the sale of the five helmets will be split evenly between all five charities.”