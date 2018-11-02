Specialized releases beautiful one-off Allez Sprint

More a work of art than a bike for riding

Specialized has teamed up with UK based clothing company Romance as well as Argentine-Spanish artist Felipe Pantone to create a stunning new custom Specialized Allez Sprint.

Romance and Pantone created a completely unique design for the one-off bike which will be auctioned for the World Bicycle Relief charity later this month, with bidding beginning on the 17th November for ten days.

According to the brand it follows its founding principle of doing something good through their work and you can see more details RMNC.com.

Specialized is renowned for orchestrating stunning Allez Sprint paint jobs but this new design possibly takes the top spot.

Pantone’s work is well known for its spectral pixels, glitches and warped grid design. When placed on the bike, the results are very dynamic, creating a look that appears to shimmer and move. It’s more a piece of art than a bike riding.

On the collab, Pantone says “I’m all for people interacting with my artwork – when Romance brought the collab concept to me, to apply my work to their kit and a bike, it seemed like a good fit. The results speak for themselves – dynamic fluid and lively”.

The bike’s finishing kit is also of the highest calibre, featuring a SRAM Red eTap groupset, Roval CLX 64 wheels and S-Works tyres.

The bike follows a previous collab between Romance and Pantone on a jersey which was a sellout success. Each year, the brand auctions off a collaboration with an artist and this year Romance will auction the bike for World Bicycle Relief, a charity the brand has supported since its inception.