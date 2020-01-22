Stages unveil gravel specific power meter

Stages has released a selection of new power meters designed to be compatible with Shimano’s gravel specific GRX groupset.

The launch comes alongside the arrival of MTB specific power meters too, which fit to Shimano’s XT and XTR cranks.

Shimano GRX arrived in 2019, taking the title as the “world’s first gravel specific groupset”, with features such as a +2.5mm chainline for increased tyre and frame clearance as well as textured anti-slip levers.

The GRX ready iteration of the Stages power meter range will come with the Colorado based brand’s Gen 3 stages electronics, with enhanced signal strength vs the earlier creations.

Models are available in single sided Left or Right versions, as well as Stages’ more recent dual sided LR offering. A GRX 810 L Power crank will come in at £349.

All of the power meters use an integrated accelerometer for magnet-free cadence readings, and are ANT+ and Bluetooth compatible.

Readings are accompanied with assurance of +/- 1.5% accuracy, with Active Temperature compensation for consistent data.

Replacing a battery is easy, and the models take CR2032 batteries which are easy to get hold of in your local supermarket, with the addition of power coming at a weight penalty of only 20g.

Earlier this month, Stages announced a major drop in prices, across its entire range. It said this price slash was made possible by an increase in its indoor cycling business, with power meter equipped bikes being shipped to gyms around the world.

In September last year, it also released a Stages exercise bike, with a highly adjustable riding position, designed for those who want a purpose built machine for indoor workouts without having to hook their pride and joy up to a turbo trainer.

The last single sided unit we tested received a 9/10, with the Gen 2 electronics a vast improvement on the initial launch. The dual sided version came in with a less favourable 7/10, with set-up a little less straightforward and some concerns over accuracy.

Commenting on the release of the new, more rugged riding ready offering, Stages Cycling Vice President Pat Warner said: “Stages Power meters revolutionised the power measurement category when we launched seven years ago, and we continue to expand the range offered to provide riders options no matter what bike they choose. These new models maintain our focus on innovation, accuracy, and reliability, drawing on our years of experience providing power to top MTB and adventure riders like 2020 Olympic hopeful Erin Huck the legendary Geoff Kabush.”