Tech of the Week: Sagan’s stunners, new rubber and buyers guides galore

Well after an exhausting couple of weeks in which it seemed every bike brand was intent on releasing its new range in a very short space of time things have calmed down some what – for now. So here’s what we’ve covered in cycling tech over the last seven days.

Sagan’s Deconstructivism Collection

Less than a week after the launch of the highly anticipated Tarmac SL7, Specialized announced another new collection of kit. This time in the shape of the latest instalment in its collaboration with none other than Peter Sagan. Comprising bikes, frames and equipment each has had a distinctive paint job designed to reflect something of Sagan. Spoiler alert: they’re not subtle…

Enve launches its first ever tyre collection

On a mission to conquer the world of high performance wheels, Utah’s finest carbon purveyors Enve has launched a brand new complimentary tyre range. Designed to deliver the maximum performance from its wheels the new SES road tyres will be available in four widths as well as black and tan wall versions. All the tyres are tubeless ready and made by Czech handmade tyre brand Tufo. We’ve got the complete lowdown.

Elite Sterzo takes Zwift interaction to the next level

Elite’s latest indoor trainer accessory sits under your front wheel and allows you to steer. Sounds simple but the best thing about it is it has been launched in conjunction with an update on Zwift that will allow you to take full advantage of the new tech. Connect the Sterzo up via the usual means and you can draft, steer around people and just make things a little more ‘fun’. Want to find out more?

Best Road bikes tested – a complete guide

This is a biggy. We’ve compiled our latest list of the absolute best road bikes we’ve tested over a whole host of price points. Want to find out what to buy? You need to read this.

Best budget gravel bikes

And of course if you’ve been bitten by the gravel bug and/or are looking for your way to dip your toes into the off-road scene we’ve got just the guide for you. It’s no secret that riding off tarmac is fun and we’ve identified the best bikes to really get you started without needing to really break the bank.

That’s all for now, check back next week for another tech round-up.