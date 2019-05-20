Tech of the week: new bikes from Santa Cruz, new glasses from Oakley and more

More clearance from Santa Cruz and less misting from Oakley

Santa Cruz has revised its Stigmata gravel/cyclocross bike, which won the Three Peaks in 2015. It’s added a lot more clearance – up to 45mm 700c or 2.1 inch 650b, a threaded bottom bracket shell and an extra bottle cage mount as well as revising the carbon lay-up. The Sigmata is now joined by the women’s Quincy in the brand’s Juliana range, with similar specs, both aimed for long distance on/off road riding.

Oakley had two new pairs of sunglasses out last week, just in time for summer. The Radar EV Advancer uses a new adjustable nosepiece. It’s designed to reduce fogging by allowing the lens to be moved further from the face.

The second new design is the EVZero Blades. Based on the older EVZero, it’s a lightweight frameless design which Oakley says weighs just 21g. We’ve also got our pick of our top ten cycling glasses, based on our tests here at Cycling Weekly.

Top time trial and touring bikes

Take a look too at our pick of six time trial and triathlon bikes, all race ready for 2019. Or for a more sedate ride, we’ve got a round-up of touring bikes to load up and hit the road.

If you’re after a new bike to cycle to work on, Canyon has introduced a scheme without the usual £1000 upper limit. So if you’ve always wanted to emulate Nairo Quintana and ride a £7249 7kg Canyon Ultimate Team Movistar to work, or even a Canyon e-bike, now you can. Both great choices if your office is at the top of a big hill.

You might want to have a look at the run-down of the most bike friendly cities in the world published by the Bicycle Cities Index too. You probably don’t want to leave your flashy new Canyon locked up in Johannesburg or Sao Paulo – they have the highest level of bike thefts in the survey. You should be safe in Singapore though.

