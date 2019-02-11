Tech of the week: SRAM 12 speed, a folding e-bike and Le Col’s new shoes

Also a banned skinsuit and Team Sky’s speedy clothing

12-speed SRAM takes cycling by storm

The big tech news this week has been the launch of SRAM’s new 12-speed Red eTap AXS electronic groupset. This has a range of cassette options with a 10 tooth smallest sprocket, which give you a higher top end gear with a 48 tooth chainring than a 52-11 combo. Going up to 33 teeth on the largest sprocket, the lowest gear range is extended too, while the smaller front rings lower system weight.

Also included in the mix is a new power meter option, an app to customise things and, of course, you benefit from the easy set-up and management of SRAM’s wireless electronic shifting. We’ve an in depth look and first ride report for SRAM 12-speed.

There’s already been a host of bike brands queuing up to announce machines equipped with the new groupset. We’ve profiled the bikes available from the likes of Canyon, Cervélo and Pinarello. And 3T has launched both two ring and single ring AXS specs of its Exploro and Strada.

A new folder and latest tech video

In folding e-bike news, Gocycle has launched a new fast-folding version of its novel e-bike. The GX folds in its centre for a super-quick size reduction. Cleverly, the front and rear wheel end up next to each other, allowing you to push or pull the folded bike around easily. We’ve also reviewed the Gocycle GS this week – it uses the same five spoke wheels and drive system as the new Gocycle GX.

Endura’s skinsuit is surface treated to make it faster – so it was banned by the UCI. Now Graeme Obree has run through a few other things that the UCI has banned – from the superman position to long socks. Like tri bikes you can still buy the Endura Drag 2 Zero skinsuit, just not use it in UCI-sanctioned competitions.

Plus our Tech of the Month video for February brings you our views on Le Col’s first cycling shoes, Castelli’s new go-faster Aero Race kit, as worn by Team Sky, the Smith Wildcat and Flywheel sunglasses, with their extra-large lenses and the Triban RC520 endurance bike from Decathlon.

We’ve also given you reasons why you might want to venture outdoors, as well as the usual deals and bargains.