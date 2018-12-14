Trek-Segafredo switch from Shimano to SRAM from 2019

Men’s and women’s teams will ride on eTap equipped bikes as part of a long term partnership

With the top spec of Trek’s latest Madone SLR coming with disc brakes, the Trek-Segafredo team bikes will use SRAM Red eTap wireless electronic shifting and SRAM’s HRD hydraulic disc brakes. The deal was announced during Trek-Segafredo’s Sponsor Summit – a yearly meeting between the team’s principal partners.

According to Jason Phillips, SRAM’s Road Sports Manager, “We’re stoked to support this world-class program. This team and these riders will represent us at the highest levels at nearly every major road race around the globe. We can’t wait for racing to start in 2019.”

The announcement was made in parallel with the launch of the Trek-Segafredo women’s team’s bikes and their colour scheme for next year. Trek-Segafredo say that the bike’s paint job is designed to match elements of the women’s team’s bikes for next year.

The Trek-Segafredo team’s management seems equally pleased with the new partnership.

“We are thrilled to have SRAM on board as the official drivetrain partner of both the Trek Segafredo men’s and women’s teams as of 2019,” said Trek-Segafredo technical director, Matt Shriver. “SRAM has a pedigree of racing that fits naturally with Trek-Segafredo’s ‘best in class’ product motto. Their SRAM Red eTap wireless group and hydraulic disc brakes are a step forward for our teams.”

Trek’s top spec Madone SLR for 2019 already comes with a SRAM Red eTap HRD groupset and is priced at £10,550. The Madone SLR is a bike that’s just been announced as having gained one of Cycling Weekly’s Editor’s Choice awards for the top kit we’ve tested in 2018.

According to Cycling Weekly’s Tech Editor, Symon Lewis, “It is the aero bike of its generation, fastest in our testing and now even faster thanks to some Trek trickery. The inclusion of the ISO Speed technology also means that the bike is relatively comfortable as well as fast and if you want to break records, or just beat your mates, this is the bike to have.”