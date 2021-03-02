Two new Cane Creek eeSilk suspension seatposts unveiled, including a carbon flagship model

Cane Creek has unveiled two new versions of its innovative eeSilk seatpost, which is aimed at road and mixed-surface riding.

The base model has been redesigned and is now priced lower, while a new carbon version has been added, both of which feature the same 20mm of travel as the original.

Cane Creek says the base aluminium model – simply called eeSilk – has been refined with accessibility in mind, enabling the retail price to be reduced from £319.99 to £209 without sacrificing quality or performance: Cane Creek has used stainless steel hardware instead of titanium. The new eeSilk is available in 27.2mm and 31.6mm diameters with an increased post length of 375mm to accommodate bikes with a lower top tube.

The new carbon option – the eeSilk Carbon, above – is intended to ensure that the eeSilk is among the lightest performance suspension seatposts available to riders, according to Cane Creek. The eeSilk Carbon will retail at £329.

The eeSilk Carbon comes with the same titanium hardware and custom titanium thumbwheel as the original eeSilk and is available in both 27.2mm and 31.6mm diameters with a 350mm post length.

The pivot axles on both posts have been upgraded from hollow aluminum to solid 300-series stainless steel and the bushings have been moved from the seatpost arms to inside the seatpost head and cradle. Cane Creek says these changes make for a longer-lasting and quieter pivot design. The arms have also been redesigned to create a lower profile and provide an even longer lasting suspension mechanism.

Like their predecessor, the new eeSilk and eeSilk Carbon are performance suspension seatposts designed to add comfort without without adding unnecessary weight to the bike.

The aluminium eeSilk weighs 345g in the 27.2mm version and 350g in 31.6mm while the eeSilk Carbon weighs 295g in the 27.2mm diameter and 305g in the 31.6mm size.

Cane Creek says these posts make great enhancements to endurance road bikes by reducing the chatter transmitted from the surface to the rider and can be tuned to rider weight through a simple elastomer change.

The new eeSilk and eeSilk Carbon will be available in the UK from the end of March through Extra UK.