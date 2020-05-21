Bontrager gives WaveCel treatment to adult and kids’ helmets

Bontrager – the clothing and component arm of Trek – has added WaveCel technology to a range of its existing helmets, also launching a kids’ range to ensure small heads get boosted protection.

WaveCel technology is exclusive to Bontrager and is designed to boost safety, with the brand reporting a 48 per cent drop in the likelihood of concussion – though this has been disputed by testing carried out by competitor MIPS.

New additions to the WaveCel family include the Starvos WaveCel (£99.99), which is designed for road, gravel, trail and path use – making it a mixed terrain lid like the Giro Angilis MIPS reviewed by Cycling Weekly’s tech team in April.

The brand has also added a Rally WaveCel helmet (£129.99) for off-road use.

Both the Starvos and Rally helmets already existed in the Bontrager range before being given WaveCel treatment, and received five stats in independent Virginia Tech’s Helmet Safety Rankings.

Fitted out with MIPS tech, the Stavros received a 9/10 score in its last Cycling Weekly test with our reviewer concluding it was a “comfortable helmet that fits well without breaking the bank, even if it looks less refined than competitors.”

Commenting on the new additions, Bontrager’s Director of Product for Helmets April Beard said: “Trek and Bontrager are committed to safer cycling for all riders.”

“With these two new additions to our helmet lineup, which come in at lower price points than other WaveCel models, we’re bringing a leading technology in the protection against cycling-related head injuring to a broader audience of riders.”

In addition, the brand has also introduce the first ever WaveCel equipped helmets for children, in the Jet range. At £69.99, the Jet WaveCel is ‘skater-inspired’ and meets ATSM standards which are designed for testing performance on smaller mass headforms more realistic to young riders.

“Bringing WaveCel to a kids’ helmet is the clear next step for this game-changing technology,” said Beard. “It has always been our mission to advance helmet safety technology for riders of all ages, and that’s why we’re thrilled to introduce a new model for kids.”

The helmets are available to buy now. Bontrager offers a 30 day money back guarantee with its helmets as well as offering a crash replacement guarantee.