What bike will Chris Froome be riding in 2021?

The long-anticipated news that Chris Froome will change teams for 2021 has been confirmed, meaning the seven-time Grand Tour winner will be riding a new bike next year.

The Ineos rider will move to Israel Start-Up Nation next year, ending a 10-year relationship with Sky/Ineos. He has said he aims to stay with his new time until the end of his career.

The four-time Tour de France winner has taken each of his yellow jersey wins aboard the Pinarello Dogma. Indeed, the Dogma has seen six of the last seven winners through the race.

Froome’s move will see him racing aboard a bike from Factor. The Norfolk brand signed a three-year deal with Israel Start-Up Nation, taking them from 2020 to 2023.

The team riders have the choice between Factor’s One Disc aero bike, and the Factor O2 Vam Disc. In time trials, they race the clock on the Slick Disc.

Whilst the team’s sprinters favour the One Disc, it’s likely we’ll see Froome aboard its lightweight stablemate.

All three bikes on offer are disc brake models – a big change for Froome, with Ineos currently racing on rim brakes. He’ll still be using Shimano Dura Ace Di2, with both teams using the same groupset.

All of the Isreal Start-Up Nation team bikes currently sport Black Inc wheels, seatposts, bars and stems, CeramicSpeed bearings and OSPS oversized pulley wheels, Selle Italia Saddles, 4iiii Power Meters, SwissStop Brake Pads and Maxxis Tyres.

The team wear Giro helmets, Bont shoes and the kit sponsor is Katusha.

Factor was launched in 2007, it was originally an engineering firm working in F1 and Moto GP – alongside the likes of Ferrari, Aston Martin, Lamborghini and Maserati. It moved into cycling in 2009, with the FACTOR001. Production bikes arrived in 2013, though the ‘Vis Vires’ wasn’t UCI legal. The more conventional One, One-S, and 02 came a year later.

Commenting on the move, Froome said: “I’m really excited to be joining the ISN family. I look forward to challenging and being challenged by their talent and continuing to strive for the success that I’ve enjoyed up to now. ISN’s impact on the sport is rapidly expanding, and I’m energised to be along for the ride. I feel we can achieve great things together.”