Zipp launch new gravel specific Tangente Course tyre

Zipp has rolled out it’s latest tyre; the Tangente Course G40. And as you might ascertain by the name this is a ground-up, purpose built tyre aimed straight at gravel riders.

It ticks all the boxes for what a good gravel tyre should be – grippy, fast rolling and tubeless so should be suitable for any type of mixed surface riding. Currently Zipp are only producing the G40 in one size, 700x40c, as this is the width the brand thinks bike brands will settle on as the new standard width.

The Tangente Course G40 is a wide tyre designed for control, which in gravel translates into higher overall speed. In developing this tyre, Zipp began with a chevron centre-tread pattern for speed which transitions to an inverted football boot design and then added XC-style knobs on the edges for the ability to dig in when you need it. Durability was crucial.

Zipp explain that the hardest part of developing the Tangente Course G40 was trying to balance carcass suppleness with the need for increased puncture protection. The casing needs to be supple enough to conform to the ground to provide lower rolling resistance and increased grip but when a puncture resistant layer is introduced this tends to stiffen the tyre resulting in poorer performance. In this instance both requirements have been balanced and the tyre’s casing and bead-to-bead puncture protection strip has been tuned.

The tyre’s 40mm width was carefully selected to be most effective with its tread pattern while also fulfilling riders’ evolving preferences for wider tires for gravel events and mixed surface riding. Of course it has been developed to perform exceptionally well with Zipp’s widest and most versatile rim, the 303.

The Tangente Course G40 was tested extensively by riders including long-time Zipp-sponsored pro Jeremy Powers. “The tires are bullet proof, not a question in the world. If I was going to ride in Iceland again, this is the tire I would take with me. It has excellent grip. It plows over big chunky rocks and is just fine off road,” Powers said.

Zipp Tangente Course G40 Need to Know:

Tubeless ready (For use with sealant or tube)

Casing: bead-to-bead aramid puncture protection

Tan sidewall

Durometer: 50-55

Available in single size, 700x40c

127 TPI

Weight (per tyre): 465g *Unverified by Cycling Weekly

Price: £64.00

Tyres are available from your local Zip dealer immediately.