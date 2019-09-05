Push the boundaries with the Brompton Explore

Go the long way home or get out on an adventure with the new Explore folder

Think of Brompton and instantly your mind will conjure up images of commuters riding around town on the small wheeled folding bikes. You probably won’t be thinking of exploring far flung mountains or bikepacking. But with the launch of the new Brompton Explore the London based bike brand will be challenging you to look at the road less travelled, even if it’s just taking the long way home on the daily commute.

brompton explore

For extreme commuting or weekends away. Brompton’s Explore adds more versatility.

The new Explore has been created in collaboration with renowned explorer Alastair Humphries. Alastair is no stranger to taking a Brompton into some pretty rugged and unfamiliar terrain, and so was the perfect person to help decide just what needed to be included. And it’s not just a ‘normal’ Brompton painted up in a new colour scheme, although the Forest Green and Adventure Orange does make it look the part, a few spec changes make it more suitable to longer days in the saddle.

Custom matching luggage helps you get started on your adventures. The 28 litre front bag has dedicated compartments for laptop and water bottles and can be carried separately.

Brompton Explore Need to Know:

  • Fitted with new six speed drivetrain using a 44 tooth chainring and lower rear gear ratios. Better suited for climbing and riding further whilst fully laden.
  • Available with either Brompton’s M or H handlebars, as well as specced with softer compound grips for enhanced comfort on extended rides.
  • Schwalbe Marathon Racer Folding tyres as standard with proven performance and puncture resistance.
  • Upgraded saddle to a Brookes Cambium C17 with special Giallo finish.
  • Custom Explore saddle pouch with a full set of spares including tyre, spokes, gear cables and brake pads.
  • Custom 28 litre roll top front bag with enough space and compartments to carry bikepacking kit. Comes with standard Brompton quick fit kit.
  • Available with mudguards for £1570 or without mudguards for £1525.
brompton explore

The Explore pouch carries a full complement of spares and tools. It can be mounted behind the saddle, on the handlebar or put into a larger pack.

You get a spare Schwalbe tyre, two inner tubes, rim tape, front and rear spokes, chain link, front and rear brake pads, gear cable, brake cable, pump and tool kit.

Available with the more ergonomic M or H handlebars for added comfort on extended rides. Custom soft compound grips add extra cushioning.

Tan wall Schwalbe Marathon Racer Folding tyres are fast rolling but pretty puncture proof.

Check out explorer Alastair Humphries’ putting the Explore through its paces as he travels to a remote Scottish mountain.

