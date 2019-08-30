Alejandro Valverde wins Vuelta a España stage seven as López reclaims red jersey

Alejandro Valverde took the summit finish victory on stage seven of the Vuelta a España as Miguel Ángel López reclaimed the red jersey following Dylan Teuns’ very brief tenancy.

The world champion made the final selection alongside Movistar team-mate Nairo Quintana, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Astana’s Miguel Ángel López.

Quintana persisted in stretching his legs at the front of the group up the final 4km climb to the finish, as Valverde lurked ominously at the back, with Roglič and López sharing the responsibility of not allowing the Colombian to escape and solo to victory.

Going into the final 500m, Valverde came to the front, and didn’t let up the pace, staying ahead until the finish line, with Roglič pushing him all the way. López allowed a six second gap to open up between himself and the Slovenian, with Quintana coming in behind López, having worked hard to return a stage victory for Movistar.

López reclaims the red jersey, leading Roglič by just six seconds, his advantage halved, with Valverde in third, 16 seconds back, followed by Quintana who is 27 seconds in arrears.

Results

Vuelta a España 2019, stage seven: Onda to Mas de la Costa (183.2km)

1. Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar, in 4-32-11

2. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at same time

3. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana, at six seconds

4. Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar, at same time

5. Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 42s

6. Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana, at 48s

7. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 51s

8. Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, at same time

9. George Bennett (Nzl) Jumbo-Visma, at 1-07

10. Óscar Rodríguez (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country – Murias, at 1-20

General classification after stage seven

1. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana, in 28-19-13

2. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at six seconds

3. Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar, at 16s

4. Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar, at 27s

5. Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 1-58

6. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 2-36

7. Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott, at 2-52

8. George Bennett (Nzl) Jumbo-Visma, at 3-34

9. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Sunweb, at 3-36

10. Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, at same time