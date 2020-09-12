Another solo win sees Annemiek van Vleuten take control at the Giro Rosa

Defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten stamped her authority on the Giro Rosa on Saturday, winning stage two.

The rainbow jersey attacked at the bottom of the day’s only classified climb, with 16km to go, and characteristically soloed to the win ahead of Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) in second and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in third.

A chasing group had formed behind the Mitchelton-Scott rider, but it repeatedly fractured, leaving only Van der Breggen chasing. She was caught in the final kilometre by Niewiadoma, but managed to win the sprint.

Full report to follow.

Results

Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile, stage two: Paganico – Arcidosso (124.8km)

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott

2. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans

3. Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon SRAM