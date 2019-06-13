Chris Froome already looking to rehab after successful surgery, Team Ineos confirm

Chris Froome is already discussing rehabilitation options after a successful six-hour surgery, his team have confirmed.

The 34-year-old is expected to remain in hospital for the next few days for observation but doctors are happy with his progress so far.

Froome underwent surgery on Wednesday evening (June 12) after a horrific crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné, which left him with fractures to his pelvis, femur, elbow and ribs.

Team Ineos confirmed the that six-hour operation was a success and that Froome is already looking to his recovery.

Doctor for the British WorldTour outfit Richard Usher said: “First things first, the surgery was a success. The operation, which lasted six hours, went very well.

“Chris woke up this morning and was reviewed by the intensive care consultants and the orthopaedic specialist who operated on him and they’re both very happy with his progress to date.”

Dr Usher added: “Chris will remain in hospital for the next few days for observation, but he is already actively engaging in discussing his rehabilitation options, which is very encouraging.

“As he begins his road to recovery, the team will now only be providing further updates at a stage where it is necessary to do so.”

Team Ineos said Froome has thanked his fans for the messages of support since his crash, and he will release his own statement in the coming days.

Froome crashed on a descent during a course recon for the stage four time trial at the Dauphinè.

He took his hand from the bars to wipe his nose when a gust of wind caught his front wheel, causing him to crash and hit a wall at around 55km/h.

After being taken to hospital in Roanne, where the stage started and finished he was air-lifted to Saint-Etienne hospital where he underwent surgery that night, and was placed in intensive care.

Froome’s surgeon said the four-time Tour de France winner could be back to racing in six months.

Team Ineos have confirmed he definitely will not race the 2019 Tour.