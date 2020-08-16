Dani Martínez wins the Critérium du Dauphiné 2020

Dani Martínez has won the Critérium du Dauphiné 2020, overhauling Thibaut Pinot’s pre-stage GC lead, the Frenchman finishing runner-up.

His compatriot Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) was third overall, while Sepp Kuss won the final stage five following a late attack, the third win for Jumbo-Visma at this year’s Dauphiné.

Martínez finished second on the stage, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) third.

More to follow…

Results

Critérium du Dauphiné 2020, stage five

1. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma, in 3-58-39

2. Dani Martínez (Col) EF Pro Cycling, at 27 seconds

3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 30s

Final general classification

1. Dani Martínez (Col) EF Pro Cycling, in 21-44-58

2. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 29 seconds

3. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, at 41s