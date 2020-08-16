Dani Martínez wins the Critérium du Dauphiné 2020

Dani Martínez has won the Critérium du Dauphiné 2020, overhauling Thibaut Pinot’s pre-stage GC lead, the Frenchman finishing runner-up.
His compatriot Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) was third overall, while Sepp Kuss won the final stage five following a late attack, the third win for Jumbo-Visma at this year’s Dauphiné.
>> Save up to 35% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<
Martínez finished second on the stage, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) third.
More to follow…
Results
Critérium du Dauphiné 2020, stage five
1. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma, in 3-58-39
2. Dani Martínez (Col) EF Pro Cycling, at 27 seconds
3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 30s
Final general classification
1. Dani Martínez (Col) EF Pro Cycling, in 21-44-58
2. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 29 seconds
3. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, at 41s