Dutchman Dion Beukeboom falls short of setting new Hour Record

Beukeboom started above record pace before fading on the track in Mexico

Dion Beukeboom fell short of setting a new Hour Record in his attempt on Wednesday night in Mexico.

The Dutchman had to beat the record set by Bradley Wiggins of 54.526km in 2015, but could only manage a respectable 52.757km.

Beukeboom had gone into the attempt with high optimism of beating the record, using the track in Aguascalientes, Mexico at altitude to try and break the record of the 2012 Tour de France winner.

But despite starting at around or above record pace, Beukeboom faded at around 40 laps completed and gradually dropped off the pace from there despite some clear attempts to try and get back up to pace.

The 29-year-old finished fast and came close to beating Alex Dowsett’s previous record distance of 52.937, but had to settle for the fifth fastest time since the Hour Record rules were changed in 2014. Beukeboom used a 58×14 gear for the attempt and had been working with clothing manufacturer Bioracer ahead of the attempt.

Beukeboom’s attempt is the eighth completed try at a new record since Wiggins set his at the Lee Valley Velodrome in London, but sounded optimistic of having another go, saying it wasn’t the best effort he could give.

“We have had a great preparation, but I do not think this is the best I have in me,” Beukeboom said afterwards..

“The first quarter I had everything under control, but not anymore. Everything indicated beforehand that I could break the record, but unfortunately. I must now realize that it is still a good performance “