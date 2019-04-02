Full line-up for the mid-week Belgian one day race, Dwars Door Vlaanderen
Promoted to a WorldTour race in 2017, the Belgian one-day cobbled semi-classic Dwars Door Vlaanderen (April 3) maintains it’s mid-week Wednesday slot for 2018. However, it now takes the place of the Three Days of De Panne in the calendar, following Ghent-Wevelgem and ahead of the Tour of Flanders the following Sunday.
The race, which takes in 11 hellingen and three cobbled sectors is shorter than editions prior to 2018, comprising only 182.5km between Roeselare and Waregem.
Despite falling between two major Classics weekends, Dwars Door Vlaanderen still boasts an impressive start list, with defending two-time champion Yves Lampaert leading a strong Deceuninck-Quick-Step team that features former world champion Philippe Gilbert and Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner Bob Jungels.
Oliver Naesen (Ag2r La Mondiale), Luke Rowe (Team Sky), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Ghent-Wevelgem winner Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) are among the other big names taking part, while Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) will miss the race in order to recover for the Tour of Flanders.
Alejandro Valverde leads the Movistar line-up for the second year in a row, as the world champion takes aim at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.
Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2019 start list
Deceuninck – Quick-Step
1 LAMPAERT Yves
2 GILBERT Philippe
3 ASGREEN Kasper
4 SÉNÉCHAL Florian
5 HODEG Álvaro José
6 JUNGELS Bob
7 KEISSE Iljo
Movistar Team
11 VALVERDE Alejandro
12 CASTRILLO Jaime
13 ERVITI Imanol
14 MAS Lluís
15 OLIVEIRA Nelson
16 ROELANDTS Jürgen
17 SÜTTERLIN Jasha
CCC Team
21 BERNAS Paweł
22 SCHÄR Michael
23 SAJNOK Szymon
24 GRADEK Kamil
25 KOCH Jonas
26 VAN HOECKE Gijs
27 VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
Lotto-Soudal
31 BENOOT Tiesj
32 BLYTHE Adam
33 DEWULF Stan
34 KEUKELEIRE Jens
35 MAES Nikolas
36 NAESEN Lawrence
37 VAN GOETHEM Brian
AG2R La Mondiale
41 NAESEN Oliver
42 BAGDONAS Gediminas
43 DENZ Nico
44 DILLIER Silvan
45 DUVAL Julien
46 GODON Dorian
47 VANDENBERGH Stijn
EF Education First
51 VANMARCKE Sep
52 BETTIOL Alberto
53 DOCKER Mitchell
54 LANGEVELD Sebastian
55 MODOLO Sacha
56 PHINNEY Taylor
57 SCULLY Tom
Trek – Segafredo
61 STUYVEN Jasper
62 DE KORT Koen
63 FRAME Alex
64 KIRSCH Alex
65 PEDERSEN Mads
66 REIJNEN Kiel
67 THEUNS Edward
Bahrain Merida
71 COLBRELLI Sonny
72 GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
73 HAUSSLER Heinrich
74 KOREN Kristijan
75 MOHORIČ Matej
76 PIBERNIK Luka
77 TRATNIK Jan
Dimension Data
81 BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
82 VALGREN Michael
83 BAK Lars Ytting
84 JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
85 EISEL Bernhard
86 VENTER Jaco
87 VERMOTE Julien
UAE Team Emirates
91 KRISTOFF Alexander
92 GAVIRIA Fernando
93 BYSTRØM Sven Erik
94 LAENGEN Vegard Stake
95 MARCATO Marco
96 PHILIPSEN Jasper
97 TROIA Oliviero
Katusha – Alpecin
101 DEBUSSCHERE Jens
102 BIERMANS Jenthe
103 POLITT Nils
104 WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
105 SMIT Willie
106 TANFIELD Harry
107 ZABEL Rick
Groupama – FDJ
111 DÉMARE Arnaud
112 GUARNIERI Jacopo
113 KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
114 KÜNG Stefan
115 LE GAC Olivier
116 SCOTSON Miles
117 SINKELDAM Ramon
Astana Pro Team
121 DE VREESE Laurens
122 BALLERINI Davide
123 BIZHIGITOV Zhandos
124 FOMINYKH Daniil
125 GIDICH Yevgeniy
126 GRUZDEV Dmitriy
127 HOULE Hugo
Bora-Hansgrohe
131 ACKERMANN Pascal
132 DRUCKER Jempy
133 PFINGSTEN Christoph
134 PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
135 SAGAN Juraj
136 SCHILLINGER Andreas
137 SCHWARZMANN Michael
Jumbo-Visma
141 TEUNISSEN Mike
142 EENKHOORN Pascal
143 JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
144 ROOSEN Timo
145 VAN DER HOORN Taco
146 VAN POPPEL Danny
147 WYNANTS Maarten
Mitchelton-Scott
151 MEZGEC Luka
152 AFFINI Edoardo
153 BAUER Jack
154 HEPBURN Michael
155 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
156 SCOTSON Callum
157 STANNARD Robert
Team Sky
161 MOSCON Gianni
162 DOULL Owain
163 HALVORSEN Kristoffer
164 LAWLESS Chris
165 ROWE Luke
167 VAN BAARLE Dylan
168 KNEES Christian
Team Sunweb
171 FRÖHLINGER Johannes
172 BOL Cees
173 CURVERS Roy
174 HIRSCHI Marc
175 KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn
176 PEDERSEN Casper
177 WALSCHEID Max
Direct Energie
181 TERPSTRA Niki
182 CALMEJANE Lilian
183 GAUDIN Damien
184 LIGTHART Pim
185 PETIT Adrien
186 PICHOT Alexandre
187 TURGIS Anthony
Corendon – Circus
191 VAN DER POEL Mathieu
192 DE BONDT Dries
193 DEVOLDER Stijn
194 JANS Roy
195 JANSSENS Jimmy
196 HANSEN Lasse Norman
197 VERGAERDE Otto
Wanty – Gobert Cycling Team
201 BACKAERT Frederik
202 DEVRIENDT Tom
203 DE GENDT Aimé
204 DUPONT Timothy
205 PASQUALON Andrea
206 VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
207 VLIEGEN Loïc
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
211 LAPORTE Christophe
212 FORTIN Filippo
213 LEMOINE Cyril
214 TOUZE Damien
215 VAN LERBERGHE Bert
216 VANBILSEN Kenneth
217 WAEYTENS Zico
Vital Concept – B&B Hotels
221 COQUARD Bryan
222 BOECKMANS Kris
223 DE BACKER Bert
224 GAREL Adrien
225 TURGIS Jimmy
226 MORICE Julien
227 VAN GENECHTEN Jonas
Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise
231 ALLEGAERT Piet
232 CAPIOT Amaury
233 DECLERCQ Benjamin
234 GHYS Robbe
235 NOPPE Christophe
236 PLANCKAERT Emiel
237 WILLEMS Thimo
Israel Cycling Academy
241 VAN ASBROECK Tom
242 BOIVIN Guillaume
243 VAN WINDEN Dennis
244 DEMPSTER Zak
245 GOLDSTEIN Roy
246 RÄIM Mihkel
247 DUNNE Conor