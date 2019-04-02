Full line-up for the mid-week Belgian one day race, Dwars Door Vlaanderen

Promoted to a WorldTour race in 2017, the Belgian one-day cobbled semi-classic Dwars Door Vlaanderen (April 3) maintains it’s mid-week Wednesday slot for 2018. However, it now takes the place of the Three Days of De Panne in the calendar, following Ghent-Wevelgem and ahead of the Tour of Flanders the following Sunday.

The race, which takes in 11 hellingen and three cobbled sectors is shorter than editions prior to 2018, comprising only 182.5km between Roeselare and Waregem.

Despite falling between two major Classics weekends, Dwars Door Vlaanderen still boasts an impressive start list, with defending two-time champion Yves Lampaert leading a strong Deceuninck-Quick-Step team that features former world champion Philippe Gilbert and Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner Bob Jungels.

Oliver Naesen (Ag2r La Mondiale), Luke Rowe (Team Sky), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Ghent-Wevelgem winner Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) are among the other big names taking part, while Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) will miss the race in order to recover for the Tour of Flanders.

Alejandro Valverde leads the Movistar line-up for the second year in a row, as the world champion takes aim at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2019 start list

Deceuninck – Quick-Step

1 LAMPAERT Yves

2 GILBERT Philippe

3 ASGREEN Kasper

4 SÉNÉCHAL Florian

5 HODEG Álvaro José

6 JUNGELS Bob

7 KEISSE Iljo

Movistar Team

11 VALVERDE Alejandro

12 CASTRILLO Jaime

13 ERVITI Imanol

14 MAS Lluís

15 OLIVEIRA Nelson

16 ROELANDTS Jürgen

17 SÜTTERLIN Jasha

CCC Team

21 BERNAS Paweł

22 SCHÄR Michael

23 SAJNOK Szymon

24 GRADEK Kamil

25 KOCH Jonas

26 VAN HOECKE Gijs

27 VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan

Lotto-Soudal

31 BENOOT Tiesj

32 BLYTHE Adam

33 DEWULF Stan

34 KEUKELEIRE Jens

35 MAES Nikolas

36 NAESEN Lawrence

37 VAN GOETHEM Brian

AG2R La Mondiale

41 NAESEN Oliver

42 BAGDONAS Gediminas

43 DENZ Nico

44 DILLIER Silvan

45 DUVAL Julien

46 GODON Dorian

47 VANDENBERGH Stijn

EF Education First

51 VANMARCKE Sep

52 BETTIOL Alberto

53 DOCKER Mitchell

54 LANGEVELD Sebastian

55 MODOLO Sacha

56 PHINNEY Taylor

57 SCULLY Tom

Trek – Segafredo

61 STUYVEN Jasper

62 DE KORT Koen

63 FRAME Alex

64 KIRSCH Alex

65 PEDERSEN Mads

66 REIJNEN Kiel

67 THEUNS Edward

Bahrain Merida

71 COLBRELLI Sonny

72 GARCÍA CORTINA Iván

73 HAUSSLER Heinrich

74 KOREN Kristijan

75 MOHORIČ Matej

76 PIBERNIK Luka

77 TRATNIK Jan

Dimension Data

81 BOASSON HAGEN Edvald

82 VALGREN Michael

83 BAK Lars Ytting

84 JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt

85 EISEL Bernhard

86 VENTER Jaco

87 VERMOTE Julien

UAE Team Emirates

91 KRISTOFF Alexander

92 GAVIRIA Fernando

93 BYSTRØM Sven Erik

94 LAENGEN Vegard Stake

95 MARCATO Marco

96 PHILIPSEN Jasper

97 TROIA Oliviero

Katusha – Alpecin

101 DEBUSSCHERE Jens

102 BIERMANS Jenthe

103 POLITT Nils

104 WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads

105 SMIT Willie

106 TANFIELD Harry

107 ZABEL Rick

Groupama – FDJ

111 DÉMARE Arnaud

112 GUARNIERI Jacopo

113 KONOVALOVAS Ignatas

114 KÜNG Stefan

115 LE GAC Olivier

116 SCOTSON Miles

117 SINKELDAM Ramon

Astana Pro Team

121 DE VREESE Laurens

122 BALLERINI Davide

123 BIZHIGITOV Zhandos

124 FOMINYKH Daniil

125 GIDICH Yevgeniy

126 GRUZDEV Dmitriy

127 HOULE Hugo

Bora-Hansgrohe

131 ACKERMANN Pascal

132 DRUCKER Jempy

133 PFINGSTEN Christoph

134 PÖSTLBERGER Lukas

135 SAGAN Juraj

136 SCHILLINGER Andreas

137 SCHWARZMANN Michael

Jumbo-Visma

141 TEUNISSEN Mike

142 EENKHOORN Pascal

143 JANSEN Amund Grøndahl

144 ROOSEN Timo

145 VAN DER HOORN Taco

146 VAN POPPEL Danny

147 WYNANTS Maarten

Mitchelton-Scott

151 MEZGEC Luka

152 AFFINI Edoardo

153 BAUER Jack

154 HEPBURN Michael

155 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher

156 SCOTSON Callum

157 STANNARD Robert

Team Sky

161 MOSCON Gianni

162 DOULL Owain

163 HALVORSEN Kristoffer

164 LAWLESS Chris

165 ROWE Luke

167 VAN BAARLE Dylan

168 KNEES Christian

Team Sunweb

171 FRÖHLINGER Johannes

172 BOL Cees

173 CURVERS Roy

174 HIRSCHI Marc

175 KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn

176 PEDERSEN Casper

177 WALSCHEID Max

Direct Energie

181 TERPSTRA Niki

182 CALMEJANE Lilian

183 GAUDIN Damien

184 LIGTHART Pim

185 PETIT Adrien

186 PICHOT Alexandre

187 TURGIS Anthony

Corendon – Circus

191 VAN DER POEL Mathieu

192 DE BONDT Dries

193 DEVOLDER Stijn

194 JANS Roy

195 JANSSENS Jimmy

196 HANSEN Lasse Norman

197 VERGAERDE Otto

Wanty – Gobert Cycling Team

201 BACKAERT Frederik

202 DEVRIENDT Tom

203 DE GENDT Aimé

204 DUPONT Timothy

205 PASQUALON Andrea

206 VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter

207 VLIEGEN Loïc

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

211 LAPORTE Christophe

212 FORTIN Filippo

213 LEMOINE Cyril

214 TOUZE Damien

215 VAN LERBERGHE Bert

216 VANBILSEN Kenneth

217 WAEYTENS Zico

Vital Concept – B&B Hotels

221 COQUARD Bryan

222 BOECKMANS Kris

223 DE BACKER Bert

224 GAREL Adrien

225 TURGIS Jimmy

226 MORICE Julien

227 VAN GENECHTEN Jonas

Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise

231 ALLEGAERT Piet

232 CAPIOT Amaury

233 DECLERCQ Benjamin

234 GHYS Robbe

235 NOPPE Christophe

236 PLANCKAERT Emiel

237 WILLEMS Thimo

Israel Cycling Academy

241 VAN ASBROECK Tom

242 BOIVIN Guillaume

243 VAN WINDEN Dennis

244 DEMPSTER Zak

245 GOLDSTEIN Roy

246 RÄIM Mihkel

247 DUNNE Conor