Dylan Van Baarle takes final stage as Jakob Fuglsang wins the Critérium du Dauphiné 2019

Dylan van Baarle (Ineos) took the stage eight win as Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) secured the overall victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné 2019.

Van Baarle beat Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) after the two had attacked in the closing kilometres of the race, taking his first ever win from a sprint, and making that two Ineos wins in two days after Wout Poels won on stage seven.

Fuglsang defended his lead in the overall classification, beating Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) by 20 seconds, who climbed up to the top step of the podium after

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) abandoned the race with less than 40km to go, the Brit suffering from an upset stomach. He had been sitting in second place on GC, eight seconds behind Fuglsang.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) attacked with 17km to go, with Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) following his wheel before Dylan van Baarle (Ineos) bridged across a kilometre later.

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) was the next to abandon, before Haig attacked the trio of leaders, with a gap of 1-48 over the peloton.

Alaphilippe attacked once more from the remnants of the breakaway with 15km to go, attempting to get across to the front of the race, as Van Baarle caught back up to Haig.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

With 14km to go, Haig and Van Baarle had 1-55 over the peloton, with Alaphilippe only 25 seconds behind.

Alaphilippe had not managed to reduce the gap any further with 10km left, and finally ran out of gas, after a Dauphiné spent hoovering up king of the mountains points and animating the race with 5.5km to go, leaving Haig and Van Baarle to battle it out for the stage win.

Behind, the peloton had been fairly sedate, with Fuglsang looking solid as he rode to the overall victory.

Van Baarle looked comfortable as he beat Haig in the sprint, with the GC group coming across the line together behind, meaning Fuglsang securing his second victory in the race after winning in 2017.

Full race report to follow…

Results

Critérium du Dauphiné 2019, stage eight: Cluses to Champéry (113.5km)

1. Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos, in 3-05-48

2. Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott, at same time

3. Carl Frederik Hagen (Nor) Lotto-Soudal, in 50s

4. Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic, in 1-12

5. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma

6. Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Groupama-FDJ, both at same time

7. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 1-16

8. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana, at 1-59

9. Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert

10. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, both at same time

Final general classification

1. Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana, in 30-44-27

2. Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education First at 20s

3. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe at 21s

4. Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos, at 28s

5. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ at 33s

6. Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida at 32s

7. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team at 1-12

8. Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates, at 1-21

9. Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar, at 1-24

10. Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale, at 1-38

Final points classification

1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, 82 pts

2. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data, 53 pts

3. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, 49 pts

Final climber classification

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, 75 pts

2. Magnus Cort (Den) Astana, 25 pts

3. Wout Poels (Ned) Ineos, 15 pts

Final youth classification

1. Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, in 30-47-44

2. Neilson Powless (USA) Jumbo-Visma, at 11-42

3. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma, at 16-02

Final team classification

1. Astana (Kaz), in 92-19-24

2. Team Ineos (GBr), at 12-58

3. Groupama-FDJ (Fra), at 13-22