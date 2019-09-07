Franziska Coch wins stage four of the Boels Ladies Tour

Christine Majerus takes the race lead

Franziska Koch (Sunweb) won stage four of the Boels Ladies Tour ahead of Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) in second place, who takes the general classification lead after a windswept day between Arnhem and Nijmegen.

Brit Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) finished fourth, just missing out on the podium after Riejanne Markus (CCC-Liv) took third.

More to follow…

Results

Boels Ladies Tour 2019, stage four: Arnhem to Nijmegen (135.6km)

1. Franziska Koch (Ger) Sunweb
2. Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels-Dolmans
3. Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
4. Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling
5. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

General classification after stage four

1. Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels-Dolmans

Upcoming events

More events