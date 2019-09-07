Franziska Coch wins stage four of the Boels Ladies Tour

Franziska Koch (Sunweb) won stage four of the Boels Ladies Tour ahead of Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) in second place, who takes the general classification lead after a windswept day between Arnhem and Nijmegen.

Brit Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) finished fourth, just missing out on the podium after Riejanne Markus (CCC-Liv) took third.

More to follow…

Results

Boels Ladies Tour 2019, stage four: Arnhem to Nijmegen (135.6km)

1. Franziska Koch (Ger) Sunweb

2. Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels-Dolmans

3. Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv

4. Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling

5. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

General classification after stage four

1. Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels-Dolmans