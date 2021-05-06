Egan Bernal says he doesn’t have the same form as when he won the Tour de France, but wants to find his confidence

Egan Bernal admits he doesn’t have the same form as when he won the Tour de France, as he enters the Giro d’Italia as the bookies’s favourite.

Ineos Grenadiers leader Bernal hasn’t raced since March and has been struggling with back problems for the last two seasons, but says he still hopes to perform well in Italy.

The 24-year-old had been training at altitude in Colombia over the last month, before he returned to Europe, with his team saying he has looked strong during his preparation.

Speaking to media via Zoom call ahead of the Giro, Bernal said: “I don't think I’m in the same form I was when I won the Tour, but I want to get it back, and I want to find the confidence that I had before.

“Last year was definitely not an easy one for me. I really want to find that confidence here at the Giro and I'm really motivated.”

Bernal has been suffering from back problems, believed to have been caused by a difference in the length of his legs, which forced him out of the 2020 Tour de France in the final week.

After winning three stage races in 2019, including the Tour de France, Bernal won La Route d’Occitanie last year before the back issues derailed the rest of his season.

Bernal’s last race was Tirreno-Adriatico in mid-March, where he finished fourth overall, before he returned to his native Colombia to train.

On his preparation for the Giro, Ineos Grenadiers sports director Matteo Tossato said: “There are other favourites that haven’t raced since last year.

“Egan trained very well in Colombia and then analysing his training in Europe he is in good shape.

“I don’t think 40 days away from racing will be a problem, because the first part of the Giro is tricky but not too difficult, so he will have time to improve his shape day-by-day.”