Egan Bernal says he doesn’t have the same form as when he won the Tour de France, but wants to find his confidence
The Colombian star is favourite to win the Giro d’Italia, but has taken a different approach in his preparation
Egan Bernal admits he doesn’t have the same form as when he won the Tour de France, as he enters the Giro d’Italia as the bookies’s favourite.
Ineos Grenadiers leader Bernal hasn’t raced since March and has been struggling with back problems for the last two seasons, but says he still hopes to perform well in Italy.
The 24-year-old had been training at altitude in Colombia over the last month, before he returned to Europe, with his team saying he has looked strong during his preparation.
Speaking to media via Zoom call ahead of the Giro, Bernal said: “I don't think I’m in the same form I was when I won the Tour, but I want to get it back, and I want to find the confidence that I had before.
“Last year was definitely not an easy one for me. I really want to find that confidence here at the Giro and I'm really motivated.”
Bernal has been suffering from back problems, believed to have been caused by a difference in the length of his legs, which forced him out of the 2020 Tour de France in the final week.
After winning three stage races in 2019, including the Tour de France, Bernal won La Route d’Occitanie last year before the back issues derailed the rest of his season.
Bernal’s last race was Tirreno-Adriatico in mid-March, where he finished fourth overall, before he returned to his native Colombia to train.
>>> Giro d’Italia 2021 route: Tough gravel stage, Monte Zoncolan summit finish and final time trial in Milan for 104th edition
On his preparation for the Giro, Ineos Grenadiers sports director Matteo Tossato said: “There are other favourites that haven’t raced since last year.
“Egan trained very well in Colombia and then analysing his training in Europe he is in good shape.
“I don’t think 40 days away from racing will be a problem, because the first part of the Giro is tricky but not too difficult, so he will have time to improve his shape day-by-day.”
-
Egan Bernal, Simon Yates and Remco Evenepoel are bookies’s favourites to win Giro d’Italia 2021
This year’s Giro d’Italia will feature some of the most exciting talents in cycling, all battling for the first Grand Tour victory of 2021 - but who is the bookmakers’s favourites?
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Egan Bernal: Everything will depend on how my back responds
Egan Bernal says his Giro d’Italia will depend on the back problems he has been struggling with in recent years.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Ineos Grenadiers reveal the full team for the Giro d'Italia 2021
Ineos Grenadiers have revealed their full squad for the Giro d'Italia 2021, with Egan Bernal leading the charge.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Rohan Dennis smashes Tour de Romandie 2021 prologue as Ineos Grenadiers dominate the podium
Rohan Dennis smashed his competition on the prologue of the 2021 Tour of Romandie, as Ineos Grenadiers dominated the podium.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Geraint Thomas leads super-strong Ineos Grenadiers team at Tour de Romandie 2021
Ineos Grenadiers have sent an exceptionally strong team to the Tour de Romandie 2021 as their riders build towards the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Adam Yates, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Richard Carapaz headline Ineos Grenadiers Liège-Bastogne-Liège squad
Michał Kwiatkowski also features in a star-studded cast for the British outfit
By Jonny Long •
-
Is this the Ineos Grenadiers line-up for the Giro d'Italia 2021?
Here are the other riders rumoured to be accompanying Egan Bernal to the Italian Grand Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Gianni Moscon sprints to second victory on stage three of Tour of the Alps 2021
Gianni Moscon took stage three of the Tour of the Alps 2021 and his second of the race this year after opening up the sprint early and holding on to the line ahead of Felix Großschartner in second
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •