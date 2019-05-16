Primož Roglič cedes pink jersey as Fausto Masnada wins from breakaway on stage six of Giro d’Italia 2019

Primož Roglič has handed over the pink jersey as Fausto Masnada denied the peloton from a breakaway on stage six of the 2019 Giro d’Italia.

Jumbo-Visma rider Roglič, leader since the stage one time trial, has ceded his advantage to UAE Team Emirates’ Valerio Conti, who finished second at San Giovanni Rotondo to take the maglia rosa.

Italians Masnada and Conti made it into a 13-rider breakaway after a long fight early in the day and rode away on the final big climb to fight it out at the line.

Conti settled for second on the stage as Masnada passed him in the final 50 metres to claim the biggest win of his career.

Results

Giro d’Italia 2019 stage six: Cassino to San Giovanni Rotondo (238km)

1. Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

2. Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

3. José Joaquín Rojas (Esp) Movistar

General classification after stage six

1. Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates