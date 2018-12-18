Quiz: Can you name the last 50 Giro d’Italia winners?

Chris Froome was the first British rider to take the title, but how many can you recall from the last half century?

The Giro d’Italia is one of the hardest races on the calendar, as shown with Simon Yates‘s dramatic collapse from a position of seemingly invincibility in this year’s edition.

But just how difficult is it to you remember who won the Maglia Rosa on the previous 49 occasions to Chris Froome – who took the pink jersey on stage 19 after a dramatic solo attack on the Colle delle Finiestre.

You have 10 minutes to name as many as you can (without the help of Wikipedia) and prove your knowledge to your friends, family and clubmates.





*Alberto Contador was stripped of his 2011 title, which has been reflected in these answers.

