Giro Rosa 2020: Vos bags victory on the fearsome climb to Assisi

Marianne Vos took the stage win on the 16% slopes to Assisi after an odd day at the Giro Rosa
Owen Rogers

Marianne Vos took her first stage win of the 2020 Giro Rosa in Assisi on Sunday after what was a turgid day in Italy.

The day was all about the ridiculously steep one kilometre climb to Assisi and the bunch stayed together, the pace lifting into the final. Vos’s CCC-Liv team led her onto the climb and she managed to counter an early move from Trek-Segafredo’s Elisa Longo Borghini.

The Dutchwoman powered ahead on a finish that suited her, crossing the line just ahead of Danish rider Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), with Longo Borghini in third.

Finishing a few second back, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) retains the overall lead with six stages remaining.