Giro Rosa 2020: Vos bags victory on the fearsome climb to Assisi

Marianne Vos took her first stage win of the 2020 Giro Rosa in Assisi on Sunday after what was a turgid day in Italy.

The day was all about the ridiculously steep one kilometre climb to Assisi and the bunch stayed together, the pace lifting into the final. Vos’s CCC-Liv team led her onto the climb and she managed to counter an early move from Trek-Segafredo’s Elisa Longo Borghini.

The Dutchwoman powered ahead on a finish that suited her, crossing the line just ahead of Danish rider Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), with Longo Borghini in third.

Finishing a few second back, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) retains the overall lead with six stages remaining.