‘I have no options in this team anymore’: Greg Van Avermaet confirms he’ll leave CCC Team

Greg Van Avermaet has confirmed that he will be leaving CCC Team at the end of 2021; the team he has ridden with for just over nine years through its various guises.

The Classics star has previously said that he is willing to wait and see if his current team could find a new sponsor but he now says he has “no options” but to leave and join a new team for the 2021 season.

Speaking to Sporza, the Olympic champion said: “I’ve given my manager the green light to look at other teams. I have no options in this team anymore.

“At the moment it does not look like this team will continue. Jim Ochowicz keeps looking, but I can’t wait. Other possibilities now need to be worked out in detail. I hope it will be completed in a few weeks.”

It has been rumoured for some time that the 35-year-old may be looking at going elsewhere with multiple teams said to be interested.

“Different teams are interested. It is important for my manager Dries Smets to work out everything and to put forward a concrete offer. Then I can make a decision,” Van Avermaet said.

“I’ll try to get the best out of it, financially and also on the sporting side.”

Israel Start-Up Nation are one of two teams heavily linked to the Belgian rider. The Israeli team are building a very strong squad around Chris Froome for 2021, and have also just lost their main Classics man, Nils Politt, to Bora-Hansgrohe next season.

The other team looking like they are already setting up for the arrival of Van Avermaet is AG2R La Mondiale, who have signed Gijs Van Hoecke and Stan De Wulf to add to their already strong Classics team. Their current Classics leader Oliver Naesen is a good friend of Van Avermaet and would bring great options for them in the cobbled Classics

AG2R have also announced their new title sponsor of French car manufacturer, Citrôen, making them AG2R Citroen for the 2021 season.

Van Avermaet will be focusing on his racing for now, and will next be in action at Milan-San Remo this weekend (August 8), where he’ll lead CCC Team along with Matteo Trentin.